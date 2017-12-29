RadioandMusic
year ender |  29 Dec 2017 14:41 |  By RnMTeam

Top 10 international songs of 2017

MUMBAI: Music is music, no matter which part of the globe it belongs to and some of the 2017 hits proved this. They surpassed the barriers of language if the cynics thought that was a reason to curtail the musical wings of artistes. 2017 was truly an eye-opener for many and the credit goes to the digital wave that has made the world a smaller place today.

We bring you songs that broke all boundaries to become the biggest hits of 2017.

Despacito

Shape Of You

Mi Gente

Look What You Made Me Do

Rockstar

Bum Bum Tam Tam

Too Good At Goodbyes

Thunder

What Lovers Do

Bodak Yellow

