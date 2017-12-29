Top 10 international songs of 2017
MUMBAI: Music is music, no matter which part of the globe it belongs to and some of the 2017 hits proved this. They surpassed the barriers of language if the cynics thought that was a reason to curtail the musical wings of artistes. 2017 was truly an eye-opener for many and the credit goes to the digital wave that has made the world a smaller place today.
We bring you songs that broke all boundaries to become the biggest hits of 2017.
Despacito
Shape Of You
Mi Gente
Look What You Made Me Do
Rockstar
Bum Bum Tam Tam
Too Good At Goodbyes
Thunder
What Lovers Do
Bodak Yellow