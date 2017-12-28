RadioandMusic
year ender |  28 Dec 2017

Top 10 Punjabi songs of 2017

MUMBAI: The Bollywood music industry has been overshadowing the parallel music industries in India for a long time now, but the Punjabi beats can't be kept hidden any longer. B-Town embraced it a few years ago, and we witnessed umpteen Punjabi tracks being churned out by Bollywood, but the fact of the matter is that the baby has now grown. Punjabi music does not need big daddy Bollywood to cuddle it any longer; it has claimed its place in the music revenue and is ready to build an empire of its own.

2017 witnessed the rise of artistes like Guru Randhawa, Sharry Mann, Gurdas Maan, Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, Jassi Gill, Hardy Sandhu and more. Moreover, this music was not just being played in Punjabi dominated areas; it reached different parts of India and made its presence felt internationally, through YouTube.

It's difficult to bring it all under one roof, but we get to you the Top 10 song of the Punjabi music industry.

High Rated Gabru

Na Ja

Badnam

Dooriyan

Yaar Beli

Gangland

Nakhre

Qismat

Naah

Hostel

Punjabi music High Rated Gabru Na Ja Nakhre Badnam Hostel Gangland Yaar Bedi Dooriyan Qismat Naah
