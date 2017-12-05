RadioandMusic
Birthday Special: Best ghazals of Ustad Ghulam Ali

MUMBAI: Ustad Ghulam Ali who is well known for his ghazals celebrates his 77th birthday today. Hailing from the neighbouring country, Pakistan, he is best known for his style and variations in singing.

Having started his career in earlier 20s, Ghulam Ali began with singing for Radio Pakistan in Lahore. He not only sings ghazals but also composes music. He was introduced to Hindi cinema with the song Chupke Chupke Raat Din written by the poet Hasrat Mohani in B. R. Chopra's film, Nikaah (1982). The maestro has also shared an album with the very famous Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle.

Ghulam Ali has travelled extensively to perform and this has earned him many followers.

Below is the list of a few of his hit ghazals -

Yeh Dil Pagal Dil

Humko Kisi Ke Gham Ne Mara

Apni Dhun Mein

Chupke Chupke Raat Din

Hum Tere Shehar Me Aaye Hain

Itna Toota Hoon Keh

Kachchi Deewar Hoon

