RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)

Abbas Hasan releases Akhiyaan Teri on Zee Music India

MUMBAI: Canadian-French pop music artiste Abbas Hasan, who is based here, is out with a new single Akhiyaan Teri. The song is a mixture of English, Hindi-Urdu, with a bit of Punjabi in it.

The song marks Hasan's first collaboration with the One Touch Productions team, including composer Abhi D, instrumentalist Sahil Syndicate, and music producer GK. Naamlessis, read a statement.

Hasan says that with the song, he wanted to capture "that mellow summer love essence so (that) my fans can journey to the golden beaches with me".

"It's about that playful love that you just can't stop thinking about. The music and instrumentation is a blend of acoustic guitars and pianos along with eastern instrumental accents to bring that feeling to life," he added.

The single was released on Zee Music India on Tuesday.

Hasan was launched his career with his debut single with Rishi Rich named Sona and has tracks like Habibi and Away to his credit. 

Anurag Bedi, the head of Zee Music Company, said: "Abbas Hasan's French, Spanish and other multi-lingual flavours along with his musical talent and looks make him a unique artist and we look forward to everything that is to come."

"Abbas Hasan's European-Mediterranean guitar influences are evident as he performs his first song combining Punjabi with English/Hindi-Urdu. The video was shot in Los Angeles and captures the mellow summer love vibes of the song," Bedi added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags

RnM Biz

News
Big FM launches its last four stations in the North East - with riveting shows

MUMBAI: Big FM today announced the launch of its remaining four stations acquired during Phase Iread more

Press Releases
Indian Ocean and Aisi Taisi Democracy kick-off Red FM's MusiCom

MUMBAI: Red FM announced the dates for its new IP Musicom.read more

News
Modi opens 'Mann ki Baat' forum to all

NEW DELHI: People wanting to give their viewpoints to Prime Minister Narendra Modi can call on tread more

News
Prashant Pandey on digitalisation of radio and reaching the millennials

MUMBAI: Digitalisation is no more the next big thing, it has become a part of our present.read more

News
Mazhavil Mango Music Awards 2017 logo unveiled

MUMBAI: Recently actress Prayaga Martin and keyboardist Stephen Devassy together unveiled the loread more

top# 5 articles

1
Abbas Hasan releases Akhiyaan Teri on Zee Music India

MUMBAI: Canadian-French pop music artiste Abbas Hasan, who is based here, is out with a new single Akhiyaan Teri. The song is a mixture of English,...read more

2
Five new contestants to enter Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: The competition on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2017, is going to get tougher from this week with some more contests being added to...read more

3
Hyderabad born artist Alluri to perform first Telugu rock album at Cambridge Folk Festival in UK

MUMBAI: Alluri, born and raised in Hyderabad and currently based in London, who performed year before at the NH7 Weekender festival in Hyderabad,...read more

4
Aaman Trikha: Flying like a 'Butterfly' after scoring a hit

MUMBAI: Aaman Trikha is one of those singers in the current lot whose voice is loved by all. He has sung some very beautiful melodies ranging from...read more

5
Always had a liking towards comedy genre: Anu Malik

MUMBAI: National Award-winning composer Anu Malik, who will be seen alongside Bharti Singh in TV show Comedy Dangal, says he has always had a liking...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group