Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' gets a Carnatic twist

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran’s most recent release ‘Shape Of You’ created quite a buzz globally and since then we have been hearing different versions of the track. But, who would have thought that the track would get a Carnatic twist. Trust us, this one with the raagas will give you goosebumps and make you fall in love immediately.

Singers from IndianRaga, a music education start-up founded at MIT in 2012, Aditya Rao, Vinod Krishnan and Mahesh Raghvan created a beautiful Carnatic version of Ed Sheeran's ‘Shape of You’. The song features Aditya and Vinod, who have also given vocals to this track. It’s produced by Mahesh Raghvan.

The song was shared on Facebook on 25 April 2017 and by now; it has got over three million views, and still counting! They have given a brilliant South Indian flavour to the song and it couldn’t be better. The post production and the videography were done by Karan Bakshi and Mithin and it was shot in Los Angeles.

You can’t miss the track, give it a listen:

