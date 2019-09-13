RadioandMusic
RAM Week 34: BIG FM stands second in Bengaluru
RAM | Big FM | Radio City | Radio Mirchi | Fever FM | Bengaluru | Mumbai | Kolkata | Delhi |

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 34, BIG FM stood second in Bengaluru with 19.6 share per cent and 7.20 T.S.L. respectively. Other top players like Fever FM, Radio Mirchi and Radio City continued topping in their top markets in RAM Week 34. While Fever FM rule in Mumbai and Delhi with 18.0 and 19.8 share per cents and 7.07 and 5.11 T.S.L.s respectively, Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata with 18.6 share per cent and 4.34 T.S.L. respectively. Radio City as usual owned the crown in Bengaluru with 24.3 share per cent and 8.51 T.S.L. respectively.

BIG FM stood third in Kolkata with share 17.5 per cent and 5.48 T.S.L. while it ranked fourth in Mumbai with 12.4 share per cent and 5.23 T.S.L. respectively. But, the radio station had to settle at the seventh place in Delhi with share 8.1 per cent and 3.14 T.S.L. respectively.

Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 17.9 share per cent and 6.28 T.S.L. while it had to settle at the fourth place in Bengaluru with 15.2 share per cent and 8.02 T.S.L. respectively.

When it comes to Radio City the radio station stood second in 13.8 share per cent and 4.13 T.S.L., while it had to settle at the third place in Mumbai with 12.7 share per cent and 5.15 T.S.L. respectively. The radio station, once again couldn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata.

Radio Mirchi has managed to enhance its score in RAM Week 34. The radio station stood second in Mumbai with 12.9 share per cent and 3.59 T.S.L., while it had to settle at the third place in Bengaluru with 17.3 share per cent and 7.08 T.S.L. The popular radio station had to settle at the fourth place in Delhi with 11.2 share per cent and 3.00 T.S.L. respectively.

Check tables below

MUMBAI

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

18.0

7.07

 

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

12.9

3.59

 

3

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

12.7

5.15

 

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.4

5.23

 

5

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

11.4

6.22

 

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

10.1

4.02

 

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

7.1

4.59

 

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

4.7

7.10

 

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

2.6

2.15

 

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

2.5

4.50

 
     

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

18.6

4.34

 

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

17.9

6.28

 

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.5

5.48

 

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10.4

4.34

 

5

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.1

3.19

 

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.7

3.42

 

7

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.7

3.29

 

8

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.5

4.13

 

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4.4

4.05

 

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.8

3.43

 
     

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

19.8

5.11

 

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13.8

4.13

 

3

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

12.0

4.09

 

4

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

11.2

3.00

 

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.5

4.25

 

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

10.0

3.19

 

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.1

3.14

 

8

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.9

2.29

 

9

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

3.7

2.22

 

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.3

2.04

 
     

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

24.3

8.51

 

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

19.6

7.20

 

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

17.3

7.08

 

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

15.2

8.02

 

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

5.6

5.09

 

6

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.1

3.50

 

7

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

4.4

5.02

 

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

3.9

3.24

 

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.7

2.40

 

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.5

2.55

 
     
