RAM Week 32: Radio Nasha ranks second in Mumbai; Radio Mirchi drops to third place in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 32, Radio Nasha has bagged second place in Mumbai with 11.5 share per cent and 6.24 T.S.L. respectively. But, Radio Mirchi had to settle at third place in Kolkata with 18.5 share per cent and 4.4 T.S.L. as Fever FM topped in the Bengali city with 18.2 share per cent and 6.22 T.S.L. The radio network owned by HT Media also continued topping in Mumbai and Delhi with 18.1 and 19.4 share per cents and 6.55 and 5.13 T.S.L.s respectively. It was only Bengaluru, where Fever FM stood second with 14.3 share per cent and 8.02 T.S.L. that stopped the radio station from ruling all the four metros. In Bengaluru, Radio City continued holding the crown with 24.8 share per cent and 10.08 T.S.L. respectively.

In Delhi, Radio City had to settle at the fourth place with 13.7 share per cent and 4 T.S.L., while the radio station dropped to sixth in Mumbai 12.7 share per cent and 5.06 T.S.L.

Radio Mirchi stood sixth in Delhi with 12 share per cent and 3.2 T.S.L. respectively. In Mumbai, Radio Mirchi had to settle at the tenth place with share per cent and T.S.L. respectively. The radio station really had tough luck this week.

Surprisingly, Vividh Bharati bagged third in Mumbai with 2.7 share per cent and 6.09 T.S.L., while AIR FM2-Gold stood second in Delhi with 10.7 share per cent and 4.4 T.S.L.

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 18.1 6.55 2 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 11.5 6.24 3 Vividh Bharati Mumbai 2.7 6.09 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12.6 5.34 5 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 3.3 5.08 6 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 12.7 5.06 7 Akashavani Mumbai 1.4 5.05 8 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.9 4.52 9 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10.3 4.17 10 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 13.3 4.15

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18.2 6.22 2 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17.6 5.37 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 18.5 4.4 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10.5 4.27 5 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.4 4.14 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.7 3.32 7 Vividh Bharati Kolkata 1.4 3.27 8 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.4 3.22 9 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 3.0 3.13 10 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 3.7 3.02

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19.4 5.13 2 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.7 4.4 3 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 12.1 4.14 4 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 13.7 4 5 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.3 3.25 6 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 12 3.2 7 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 8.8 3.01 8 Vividh Bharati Delhi 1.1 2.51 9 Others Delhi 0.2 2.49 10 Hit 95 FM Delhi 4 2.33

Bengaluru