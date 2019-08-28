RadioandMusic
RAM Week 32: Radio Nasha ranks second in Mumbai; Radio Mirchi drops to third place in Kolkata
MUMBAI: In RAM Week 32, Radio Nasha has bagged second place in Mumbai with 11.5 share per cent and 6.24 T.S.L. respectively. But, Radio Mirchi had to settle at third place in Kolkata with 18.5 share per cent and 4.4 T.S.L. as Fever FM topped in the Bengali city with 18.2 share per cent and 6.22 T.S.L. The radio network owned by HT Media also continued topping in Mumbai and Delhi with 18.1 and 19.4 share per cents and 6.55 and 5.13 T.S.L.s respectively. It was only Bengaluru, where Fever FM stood second with 14.3 share per cent and 8.02 T.S.L. that stopped the radio station from ruling all the four metros. In Bengaluru, Radio City continued holding the crown with 24.8 share per cent and 10.08 T.S.L. respectively.

In Delhi, Radio City had to settle at the fourth place with 13.7 share per cent and 4 T.S.L., while the radio station dropped to sixth in Mumbai 12.7 share per cent and 5.06 T.S.L.

Radio Mirchi stood sixth in Delhi with 12 share per cent and 3.2 T.S.L. respectively. In Mumbai, Radio Mirchi had to settle at the tenth place with share per cent and T.S.L. respectively. The radio station really had tough luck this week.

Surprisingly, Vividh Bharati bagged third in Mumbai with 2.7 share per cent and 6.09 T.S.L., while AIR FM2-Gold stood second in Delhi with 10.7 share per cent and 4.4 T.S.L.

Check out tables below

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

18.1

6.55

 

2

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

11.5

6.24

 

3

Vividh Bharati Mumbai

2.7

6.09

 

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.6

5.34

 

5

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

3.3

5.08

 

6

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

12.7

5.06

 

7

Akashavani Mumbai

1.4

5.05

 

8

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6.9

4.52

 

9

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

10.3

4.17

 

10

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

13.3

4.15

 

 Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

18.2

6.22

 

2

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.6

5.37

 

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

18.5

4.4

 

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10.5

4.27

 

5

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.4

4.14

 

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.7

3.32

 

7

Vividh Bharati Kolkata

1.4

3.27

 

8

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.4

3.22

 

9

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

3.0

3.13

 

10

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

3.7

3.02

 
     

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

19.4

5.13

 

2

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.7

4.4

 

3

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

12.1

4.14

 

4

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13.7

4

 

5

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.3

3.25

 

6

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

12

3.2

 

7

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

8.8

3.01

 

8

Vividh Bharati Delhi

1.1

2.51

 

9

Others Delhi

0.2

2.49

 

10

Hit 95 FM Delhi

4

2.33

 
     

Bengaluru

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

24.8

10.08

2

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

14.3

8.02

3

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

19.1

7.49

4

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

16.8

6.44

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

7.0

5.59

6

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

4.9

5.13

7

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

3.8

4.09

8

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

4.7

3.56

9

Akashavani Bangalore

0.9

3.17

10

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.6

2.53

    
