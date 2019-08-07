RAM Week 29: Radio Mirchi back to the 'top' in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 29, Radio Mirchi is back to its top spot in Kolkata with 19.5 share per cent and 4.4 T.S.L. The radio station had dropped to the fourth place in RAM Week 28 in the Bengali city when it had recorded 19.5 share per cent and 4.56 T.S.L. Other top players, like Radio City continued topping in Bengaluru with 25.4 share per cent and 9.1 T.S.L. while Fever FM retained its throne in Mumbai and Delhi with 18.1 and 19.5 share per cents and 6.4 and 5.2 T.S.L.s respectively.

Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18.8 share per cent and 6.4 T.S.L. while it had to settle at the fourth place in Bengaluru with 15.0 share per cent and 8.1 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio Mirchi stood third in Mumbai and Bengaluru with 12.8 share per cent and 3.6 T.S.L. in the former and 16.0 share per cent and 6.5 T.S.L. in the latter respectively. But, the radio network had to settle at the fourth place in Delhi with 11.8 share per cent and 3.2 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio City stood second in Mumbai and Delhi with 13.0 and 13.7 share per cents and 5.0 and 4.2 T.S.L.s respectively. The radio station as usual didn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata.

Other radio stations like Radio Nasha, Radio One and Magic FM etc., had escalated in the chart, dropped downwards in RAM Week 29.

Check tables below

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 18.1 6.4 2 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 13.0 5.2 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 12.8 3.6 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12.3 5.2 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 11.6 5.6 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10.4 4.0 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.8 4.5 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 3.6 4.6 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 2.8 2.2 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 2.6 3.5

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 19.5 4.4 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18.8 6.4 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17.4 5.3 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10.1 4.1 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.1 3.1 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.6 3.2 7 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.5 5.0 8 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5.0 2.5 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4.4 3.3 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.2 2.3

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19.5 5.2 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 13.7 4.2 3 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 12.2 4.3 4 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 11.8 3.2 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.9 5.0 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 9.7 3.4 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.1 3.3 8 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.7 2.2 9 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.6 2.5 10 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 3.2 2.2

Bengaluru