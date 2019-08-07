RadioandMusic
RAM Week 29: Radio Mirchi back to the 'top' in Kolkata
MUMBAI: In RAM Week 29, Radio Mirchi is back to its top spot in Kolkata with 19.5 share per cent and 4.4 T.S.L. The radio station had dropped to the fourth place in RAM Week 28 in the Bengali city when it had recorded 19.5 share per cent and 4.56 T.S.L. Other top players, like Radio City continued topping in Bengaluru with 25.4 share per cent and 9.1 T.S.L. while Fever FM retained its throne in Mumbai and Delhi with 18.1 and 19.5 share per cents and 6.4 and 5.2 T.S.L.s respectively.

Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18.8 share per cent and 6.4 T.S.L. while it had to settle at the fourth place in Bengaluru with 15.0 share per cent and 8.1 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio Mirchi stood third in Mumbai and Bengaluru with 12.8 share per cent and 3.6 T.S.L. in the former and 16.0 share per cent and 6.5 T.S.L. in the latter respectively. But, the radio network had to settle at the fourth place in Delhi with 11.8 share per cent and 3.2 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio City stood second in Mumbai and Delhi with 13.0 and 13.7 share per cents and 5.0 and 4.2 T.S.L.s respectively. The radio station as usual didn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata.

Other radio stations like Radio Nasha, Radio One and Magic FM etc., had escalated in the chart, dropped downwards in RAM Week 29.

Check tables below

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

18.1

6.4

 

2

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

13.0

5.2

 

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

12.8

3.6

 

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.3

5.2

 

5

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

11.6

5.6

 

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

10.4

4.0

 

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6.8

4.5

 

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

3.6

4.6

 

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

2.8

2.2

 

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

2.6

3.5

 
     

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

19.5

4.4

 

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

18.8

6.4

 

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.4

5.3

 

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10.1

4.1

 

5

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.1

3.1

 

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.6

3.2

 

7

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.5

5.0

 

8

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.0

2.5

 

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4.4

3.3

 

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.2

2.3

 
     

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

19.5

5.2

 

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13.7

4.2

 

3

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

12.2

4.3

 

4

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

11.8

3.2

 

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.9

5.0

 

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

9.7

3.4

 

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.1

3.3

 

8

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.7

2.2

 

9

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.6

2.5

 

10

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

3.2

2.2

 

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

25.4

9.1

 

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

19.2

7.2

 

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

16.0

6.5

 

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

15.0

8.1

 

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

6.6

5.4

 

6

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

4.9

4.5

 

7

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

4.8

3.3

 

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

4.0

4.3

 

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.6

2.6

 

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.2

3.1

 
     
