RAM Week 28 witnesses major changes; Fever FM tops Kolkata, Magic FM second in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 28, Fever FM has topped Kolkata also with share per cent and T.S.L. respectively, thus making a topper in another metro apart from Mumbai and Delhi. While in Mumbai, Fever FM scored 18.3 share per cent and 7.03 T.S.L., it recorded 20 share per cent and 5.26 T.S.L. in Delhi respectively. Secondly, Magic 106.4 FM has surprisingly jumped to second place in Mumbai with 4.6 share per cent and 6.34 T.S.L. respectively. Radio City also continued topping in Bengaluru with 24.0 share per cent and 9.01 T.S.L.

It was only in Bengaluru, where Fever FM had to settle at second place with 15.0 share per cent and 8.29 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio Mirchi dropped to fourth place in Kolkata with 19.5 share per cent and 4.56 T.S.L. This ended the popular radio stations consistent innings of topping in the Bengali capital for months now. The station stood seventh in Delhi with 11.8 share per cent and 3.21 T.S.L., while in Bengaluru it bagged ninth position with 1.2 share per cent and 3.13 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio City stood fourth in Delhi with 13.2 share per cent and 3.55 T.S.L. respectively, while it dropped to the seventh place in Mumbai with 12.1 share per cent and 4.57 T.S.L.

Radio Nasha made it to third place in Mumbai and Delhi with 11.4 and 11.5 share per cent and 6.14 and 4.05 T.S.L. respectively.

BIG FM was second in Kolkata with 17.1 share per cent and 5.48 T.SL., while Radio One scored second place there with 5.4 share per cent and 5.1 T.S.L. respectively. Vividh Bharati jumped to fourth place in Mumbai with 2.3 share per cent and 5.5 T.S.L.

There were the top highlights of RAM Week 28, which is indeed a game changer. For next week analysis, stay tuned to Radioandmusic.

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 18.3 7.03 2 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 4.6 6.34 3 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 11.4 6.14 4 Vividh Bharati Mumbai 2.3 5.5 5 Akashavani Mumbai 1.8 5.12 6 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12.2 4.59 7 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 12.1 4.57 8 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.3 4.29 9 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 2.6 4.13 10 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 13.1 4.04

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 20 5.26 2 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.4 4.24 3 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 11.5 4.05 4 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 13.2 3.55 5 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 10.8 3.43 6 Vividh Bharati Delhi 1 3.27 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 7.9 3.26 8 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 11.8 3.21 9 Others Delhi 0.2 2.3 10 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.7 2.29

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 17.6 6.22 2 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17.1 5.48 3 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.4 5.1 4 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 19.5 4.56 5 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10.3 4.25 6 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4.1 3.49 7 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.8 3.41 8 Akashavani Kolkata 0.9 3.4 9 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.6 3.35 10 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.4 3.25

Bengaluru