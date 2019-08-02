RadioandMusic
| 02 Aug 2019
RAM Week 28 witnesses major changes; Fever FM tops Kolkata, Magic FM second in Mumbai
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

RAM | Fever FM | Radio City | Radio Mirchi | Radio Nasha | Magic FM | Radio One | Vividh Bharati | Mumbai | Delhi | Kolkata | Bengaluru |

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 28, Fever FM has topped Kolkata also with share per cent and T.S.L. respectively, thus making a topper in another metro apart from Mumbai and Delhi. While in Mumbai, Fever FM scored 18.3 share per cent and 7.03 T.S.L., it recorded 20 share per cent and 5.26 T.S.L. in Delhi respectively.  Secondly, Magic 106.4 FM has surprisingly jumped to second place in Mumbai with 4.6 share per cent and 6.34 T.S.L. respectively. Radio City also continued topping in Bengaluru with 24.0 share per cent and 9.01 T.S.L.

It was only in Bengaluru, where Fever FM had to settle at second place with 15.0 share per cent and 8.29 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio Mirchi dropped to fourth place in Kolkata with 19.5 share per cent and 4.56 T.S.L. This ended the popular radio stations consistent innings of topping in the Bengali capital for months now. The station stood seventh in Delhi with 11.8 share per cent and 3.21 T.S.L., while in Bengaluru it bagged ninth position with 1.2 share per cent and 3.13 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio City stood fourth in Delhi with 13.2 share per cent and 3.55 T.S.L. respectively, while it dropped to the seventh place in Mumbai with 12.1 share per cent and 4.57 T.S.L.

Radio Nasha made it to third place in Mumbai and Delhi with 11.4 and 11.5 share per cent and 6.14 and 4.05 T.S.L. respectively.

BIG FM was second in Kolkata with 17.1 share per cent and 5.48 T.SL., while Radio One scored second place there with 5.4 share per cent and 5.1 T.S.L. respectively. Vividh Bharati jumped to fourth place in Mumbai with 2.3 share per cent and 5.5 T.S.L.

There were the top highlights of RAM Week 28, which is indeed a game changer. For next week analysis, stay tuned to Radioandmusic.

Check table below

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

18.3

7.03

 

2

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

4.6

6.34

 

3

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

11.4

6.14

 

4

Vividh Bharati Mumbai

2.3

5.5

 

5

Akashavani Mumbai

1.8

5.12

 

6

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.2

4.59

 

7

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

12.1

4.57

 

8

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6.3

4.29

 

9

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

2.6

4.13

 

10

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

13.1

4.04

 

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

20

5.26

 

2

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.4

4.24

 

3

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

11.5

4.05

 

4

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13.2

3.55

 

5

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

10.8

3.43

 

6

Vividh Bharati Delhi

1

3.27

 

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

7.9

3.26

 

8

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

11.8

3.21

 

9

Others Delhi

0.2

2.3

 

10

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.7

2.29

 
     

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

17.6

6.22

 

2

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.1

5.48

 

3

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.4

5.1

 

4

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

19.5

4.56

 

5

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10.3

4.25

 

6

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4.1

3.49

 

7

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.8

3.41

 

8

Akashavani Kolkata

0.9

3.4

 

9

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.6

3.35

 

10

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.4

3.25

 

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

24.0

9.01

 

2

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

15.0

8.29

 

3

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

19.4

7.14

 

4

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

16.9

6.49

 

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

7.1

5.08

 

6

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

4.4

4.52

 

7

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

4.0

3.5

 

8

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.1

3.42

 

9

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.2

3.13

 

10

Akashavani Bangalore

0.9

2.59

 
     
