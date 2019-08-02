RAM Week 28 witnesses major changes; Fever FM tops Kolkata, Magic FM second in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 28, Fever FM has topped Kolkata also with share per cent and T.S.L. respectively, thus making a topper in another metro apart from Mumbai and Delhi. While in Mumbai, Fever FM scored 18.3 share per cent and 7.03 T.S.L., it recorded 20 share per cent and 5.26 T.S.L. in Delhi respectively. Secondly, Magic 106.4 FM has surprisingly jumped to second place in Mumbai with 4.6 share per cent and 6.34 T.S.L. respectively. Radio City also continued topping in Bengaluru with 24.0 share per cent and 9.01 T.S.L.
It was only in Bengaluru, where Fever FM had to settle at second place with 15.0 share per cent and 8.29 T.S.L. respectively.
Radio Mirchi dropped to fourth place in Kolkata with 19.5 share per cent and 4.56 T.S.L. This ended the popular radio stations consistent innings of topping in the Bengali capital for months now. The station stood seventh in Delhi with 11.8 share per cent and 3.21 T.S.L., while in Bengaluru it bagged ninth position with 1.2 share per cent and 3.13 T.S.L. respectively.
Radio City stood fourth in Delhi with 13.2 share per cent and 3.55 T.S.L. respectively, while it dropped to the seventh place in Mumbai with 12.1 share per cent and 4.57 T.S.L.
Radio Nasha made it to third place in Mumbai and Delhi with 11.4 and 11.5 share per cent and 6.14 and 4.05 T.S.L. respectively.
BIG FM was second in Kolkata with 17.1 share per cent and 5.48 T.SL., while Radio One scored second place there with 5.4 share per cent and 5.1 T.S.L. respectively. Vividh Bharati jumped to fourth place in Mumbai with 2.3 share per cent and 5.5 T.S.L.
There were the top highlights of RAM Week 28, which is indeed a game changer. For next week analysis, stay tuned to Radioandmusic.
Check table below
Mumbai
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Mumbai
18.3
7.03
2
REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai
4.6
6.34
3
Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai
11.4
6.14
4
Vividh Bharati Mumbai
2.3
5.5
5
Akashavani Mumbai
1.8
5.12
6
Big FM 92.7 Mumbai
12.2
4.59
7
Radio City 91.1 Mumbai
12.1
4.57
8
AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai
6.3
4.29
9
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai
2.6
4.13
10
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai
13.1
4.04
Delhi
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Delhi
20
5.26
2
AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi
10.4
4.24
3
Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi
11.5
4.05
4
Radio City 91.1 Delhi
13.2
3.55
5
Red FM 93.5 Delhi
10.8
3.43
6
Vividh Bharati Delhi
1
3.27
7
Big FM 92.7 Delhi
7.9
3.26
8
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi
11.8
3.21
9
Others Delhi
0.2
2.3
10
Hit 95 FM Delhi
3.7
2.29
Kolkata
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Kolkata
17.6
6.22
2
Big FM 92.7 Kolkata
17.1
5.48
3
Radio One 94.3 Kolkata
5.4
5.1
4
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata
19.5
4.56
5
Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata
10.3
4.25
6
AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata
4.1
3.49
7
Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata
5.8
3.41
8
Akashavani Kolkata
0.9
3.4
9
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata
2.6
3.35
10
Red FM 93.5 Kolkata
9.4
3.25
Bengaluru
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio City 91.1 Bangalore
24.0
9.01
2
Fever FM 104 Bangalore
15.0
8.29
3
Big FM 92.7 Bangalore
19.4
7.14
4
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore
16.9
6.49
5
AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore
7.1
5.08
6
AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore
4.4
4.52
7
Radio One 94.3 Bangalore
4.0
3.5
8
Red FM 93.5 Bangalore
5.1
3.42
9
Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore
1.2
3.13
10
Akashavani Bangalore
0.9
2.59