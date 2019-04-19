RAM Week 13: Top radio stations retain top spot

MUMBAI: In Week 13 of RAM Ratings, top radio stations didn’t witness much change in their rankings and the figures recorded. Fever FM continued topping in Mumbai and Delhi with 17.4 and 19.6 share per cents and 6.36 and 5.3 T.S.L.’s respectively, while Radio City topped in Bengaluru with 25.2 share per cent and 10.23 T.S.L. Radio Mirchi retained its top spot in Kolkata with 19.7 share per cent and 4.5 T.S.L.

Fever FM stood second Kolkata with 18.5 share per cent and 8.2 T.S.L., while HT Media’s star radio pad had to settle at fourth position in Bengaluru with 14.4 share per cent and 7.48 T.S.L.

When it comes to Radio Mirchi, the radio station stood second in Mumbai with 13.2 share per cent and 4.19 T.S.L., while its share per cent of 16.8 and T.S.L. of 6.31 in Delhi made it bag third place. But, Mirchi had to settle at fourth place in Delhi where it scored 11.8 share per cent and 3.22 T.S.L. respectively.

Another top radio station in India, Radio City stood second in Delhi with 13.4 share per cent and 4.17 T.S.L. and third in Mumbai with 12.7 share per cent and 5.31 T.S.L. respectively. The radio station once again couldn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata.

Other radio stations like BIG FM stood second in Bengaluru with 18.8 share per cent and 7.19 T.S.L., while it stood third in Kolkata with 16.8 share per cent and 5.22 T.S.L. The radio station that recently revamped its brand, had to settle at fourth place with 12.2 share per cent and 5.17 T.S.L. But, BIG FM had to settle at seventh position in Delhi with 7.7 share per cent and 3.14 T.S.L. respectively.

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 17.4 6.36 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 13.2 4.19 3 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 12.7 5.31 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12.2 5.17 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 11.3 6.14 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10.3 4.08 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.5 5.08 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 5.1 7.08 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3 2.53 10 Vividh Bharati Mumbai 2.5 6.32

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 19.7 4.5 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18.5 8.2 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 16.8 5.22 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10.3 4.24 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 8.6 3.12 6 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5.6 3.22 7 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.5 4.53 8 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.3 3.41 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 3.7 3.57 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.8 3.3

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19.6 5.3 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 13.4 4.17 3 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 11.9 4.17 4 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 11.8 3.22 5 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 10.2 3.29 6 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 9.9 4.31 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 7.7 3.14 8 Hit 95 FM Delhi 4.1 2.56 9 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.7 2.13 10 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 3.7 2.25

