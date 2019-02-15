RAM Week 4: Radio Nasha rises to second position in Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 4 of RAM Ratings, HT Media’s Radio Nasha has elevated to position second in Delhi with 13.3 share per cent and 4.38 T.S.L. The station was earlier at third position in the national capital, and recorded 12.5 share per cent and 4.22 T.S.L. respectively. Other top Private FM players like Fever FM, Radio Mirchi, and Radio City continued topping in their respective cities in RAM Week 4 also.

To start with HT Media’s Fever FM, the radio station has been the ultimate ruler in Mumbai and Delhi with 17.6 and 19.1 share per cents and 6.34 and 5.04 T.S.L.s respectively. Fever FM had to settle at position second in Kolkata with 18.7 share per cent and 7.03 T.S.L., while the radio station stood fourth in Bengaluru with 14 share per cent and 8.04 T.S.L. respectively.

When it comes to Radio City, it topped in Bengaluru with a share per cent of 25.5 and T.S.L. of 9.27. The radio station stood third in both Mumbai and Delhi with 12.4 and 12.6 share per cents and 5.13 and 3.57 T.S.L.s respectively.

Further, Radio Mirchi as usual topped in Kolkata with 19.4 share per cent and 4.48 T.S.L. The popular radio station stood second in Mumbai, third in Bengaluru and fourth in Delhi respectively. While its share per cent and T.S.L. in Mumbai was 13.4 and 4.21, the station recorded 16.3 share per cent and 7.03 T.S.L. in Bengaluru. Lastly, in Delhi, the radio station scored 11.2 share per cent and 3.21 T.S.L. respectively.

Check out table below

MUMBAI

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 17.6 6.34 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 13.4 4.21 3 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 12.4 5.13 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 11.7 5.17 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 11.5 6.35 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10.2 4.02 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.6 4.28 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 4.8 5.53 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 2.8 2.26 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 2.5 4.58

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 19.4 4.48 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18.7 7.03 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 16.8 5.4 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 9.1 4.07 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9 3.34 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.9 3.41 7 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5.8 3.25 8 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.6 5.12 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 3.8 3.3 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.8 3.34

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19.1 5.04 2 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 13.3 4.38 3 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 12.6 3.57 4 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 11.2 3.21 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.9 4.55 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 9.4 3.31 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.1 3.23 8 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 4.2 2.46 9 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.8 2.53 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.6 2.08

Bengaluru