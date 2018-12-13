RadioandMusic
RNM
| 13 Dec 2018
resources
News
BARC Week 49: Zoom and WOW channel receive good numbers
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
BARC India Data | BARC India Data | 9XM | Mastiii | Sony Mix | MTV Beats | B4U Music | Music India | VH | Zoom | Zee ETC Bollywood | WOW | MTV Beats HD | Vh1 India |

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), channels have not witnessed a drift in its positions, while Mastiii rules the charts with 214421 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel received 202521 impressions (‘000s).

Sony MIX managed to attain a good number for itself with 117938 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week BARC Data where the channel got 115327 impressions (‘000s). 

Zee ETC Bollywood has also received a maximum number of 22829 impressions (‘000s) w.r.t. last BARC Data when it received 22829 impressions (‘000s). 

WOW channel makes a surprise hike with 19313 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s BARC Data when it received 16322 impressions (‘000s).

Zoom has also hit a striking number in the charts with 71084 impressions (‘000s) in accordance with last BARC Data week 48 when the channel garnered 68587 impressions (‘000s).

Click below to view the table

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

Mastiii

214421

2

B4U Music

154864

3

9XM

123829

4

Sony MIX

117938

5

9X Jalwa

116926

6

MTV Beats

106156

7

Zoom

71084

8

Bindass

66147

9

Music India

23901

10

Zee ETC Bollywood

22829

11

WOW

19313

12

MTV Beats HD

4290

13

VH1

3334

14

9XO

2595

15

Sony Rox HD

1695

16

VH1 HD

248

 

related stories
resources  |  07 Dec 2018

RAM Week 46: Top radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of RAM, top radio stations continued maintaining positions. While Fever FM continued its winning legacy of topping in Delhi and Mumbai, Radio City and Radio Mirchi also topped in Bengaluru and Delhi respectively.

resources  |  07 Dec 2018

BARC Week 48: B4U Music receives notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 48 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the charts with 202521 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel achieved 199723 impressions (‘000s).  B4U Music has received a striking rise this BARC Week with its numbers as it has acquir

television channels  |  06 Dec 2018

MTV Beats turns two and here's why you should celebrate

MUMBAI: While we are a few days away from the New Year, celebrations have come in early for MTV Beats, India’s fastest growing Hindi music channel.

explore RNMbiz

resources

radio

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group