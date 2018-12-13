BARC Week 49: Zoom and WOW channel receive good numbers

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), channels have not witnessed a drift in its positions, while Mastiii rules the charts with 214421 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel received 202521 impressions (‘000s).
Sony MIX managed to attain a good number for itself with 117938 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week BARC Data where the channel got 115327 impressions (‘000s).
Zee ETC Bollywood has also received a maximum number of 22829 impressions (‘000s) w.r.t. last BARC Data when it received 22829 impressions (‘000s).
WOW channel makes a surprise hike with 19313 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s BARC Data when it received 16322 impressions (‘000s).
Zoom has also hit a striking number in the charts with 71084 impressions (‘000s) in accordance with last BARC Data week 48 when the channel garnered 68587 impressions (‘000s).
Click below to view the table
Rank
Channel Name
Impressions '000
1
Mastiii
214421
2
B4U Music
154864
3
9XM
123829
4
Sony MIX
117938
5
9X Jalwa
116926
6
MTV Beats
106156
7
Zoom
71084
8
Bindass
66147
9
Music India
23901
10
Zee ETC Bollywood
22829
11
WOW
19313
12
MTV Beats HD
4290
13
VH1
3334
14
9XO
2595
15
Sony Rox HD
1695
16
VH1 HD
248