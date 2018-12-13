BARC Week 49: Zoom and WOW channel receive good numbers

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), channels have not witnessed a drift in its positions, while Mastiii rules the charts with 214421 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel received 202521 impressions (‘000s).

Sony MIX managed to attain a good number for itself with 117938 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week BARC Data where the channel got 115327 impressions (‘000s).

Zee ETC Bollywood has also received a maximum number of 22829 impressions (‘000s) w.r.t. last BARC Data when it received 22829 impressions (‘000s).

WOW channel makes a surprise hike with 19313 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s BARC Data when it received 16322 impressions (‘000s).

Zoom has also hit a striking number in the charts with 71084 impressions (‘000s) in accordance with last BARC Data week 48 when the channel garnered 68587 impressions (‘000s).

