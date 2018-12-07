RAM Week 46: Top radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of RAM, top radio stations continued maintaining positions. While Fever FM continued its winning legacy of topping in Delhi and Mumbai, Radio City and Radio Mirchi also topped in Bengaluru and Delhi respectively.

To start with Fever FM, the station recorded 17.1 share per cent and 6.41 T.S.L. in Delhi, while in Mumbai the share per cent was 18.2 and 5.04 T.S.L. was respectively. HT Media’s this star property scored share per cent of 18.1 and T.S.L. of 6.4 in Kolkata as the station stood at second position in the Bengali city. In Bengaluru, Fever FM stood fourth with 14.1 share per cent and 7.32 T.S.L.

When it comes to Radio Mirchi, the station scored 19 share per cent and 4.35 T.S.L. in Kolkata. Mirchi stood second and third in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively, with 14.6 and 12.4 share per cent and 4.33 and 3.31 T.S.L. The station also stood third in Bengaluru with a share per cent of 16.1 and T.S.L. of 6.35.

Next, Radio City recorded 25.5 share per cent and 9.22 T.S.L. in Bengaluru. The station continued standing second and third in Delhi and Mumbai respectively, but didn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata in RAM Week 46. While it recorded 13.3 share per cent and 4.11 T.S.L. in Delhi, its share per cent and T.S.L. was 12.7 and 5.32, respectively, in Mumbai.

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 17.1 6.41 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 14.6 4.33 3 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 12.7 5.32 4 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 11.8 5.5 5 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 11.6 5.39 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 9.4 3.51 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.5 5.15 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 4.4 5.19 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3.3 2.49 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 2.7 4.23

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 18.2 5.04 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 13.3 4.11 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 12.4 3.31 4 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 11.7 4.57 5 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 11.1 3.39 6 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 10.8 4.08 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 7.6 2.55 8 Hit 95 FM Delhi 4.1 2.53 9 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 3.9 2.35 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.4 1.54

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 19 4.35 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18.1 6.4 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 16.8 5.16 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10.1 4.07 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 8.7 3.13 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.9 3.39 7 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5.9 3.25 8 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 4.9 4.08 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4.7 3.43 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.9 3.23

Bengaluru