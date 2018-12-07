RadioandMusic
RAM Week 46: Top radio stations maintain positions
MUMBAI: In Week 46 of RAM, top radio stations continued maintaining positions. While Fever FM continued its winning legacy of topping in Delhi and Mumbai, Radio City and Radio Mirchi also topped in Bengaluru and Delhi respectively.

To start with Fever FM, the station recorded 17.1 share per cent and 6.41 T.S.L. in Delhi, while in Mumbai the share per cent was 18.2 and 5.04 T.S.L. was respectively. HT Media’s this star property scored share per cent of 18.1 and T.S.L. of 6.4 in Kolkata as the station stood at second position in the Bengali city. In Bengaluru, Fever FM stood fourth with 14.1 share per cent and 7.32 T.S.L.

When it comes to Radio Mirchi, the station scored 19 share per cent and 4.35 T.S.L. in Kolkata. Mirchi stood second and third in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively, with 14.6 and 12.4 share per cent and 4.33 and 3.31 T.S.L. The station also stood third in Bengaluru with a share per cent of 16.1 and T.S.L. of 6.35.

Next, Radio City recorded 25.5 share per cent and 9.22 T.S.L. in Bengaluru. The station continued standing second and third in Delhi and Mumbai respectively, but didn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata in RAM Week 46. While it recorded 13.3 share per cent and 4.11 T.S.L. in Delhi, its share per cent and T.S.L. was 12.7 and 5.32, respectively, in Mumbai.

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

17.1

6.41

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

14.6

4.33

3

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

12.7

5.32

4

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

11.8

5.5

5

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

11.6

5.39

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

9.4

3.51

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6.5

5.15

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

4.4

5.19

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

3.3

2.49

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

2.7

4.23

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

18.2

5.04

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13.3

4.11

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

12.4

3.31

4

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

11.7

4.57

5

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

11.1

3.39

6

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

10.8

4.08

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

7.6

2.55

8

Hit 95 FM Delhi

4.1

2.53

9

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

3.9

2.35

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.4

1.54

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

19

4.35

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

18.1

6.4

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

16.8

5.16

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10.1

4.07

5

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

8.7

3.13

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.9

3.39

7

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.9

3.25

8

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

4.9

4.08

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4.7

3.43

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.9

3.23

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

25.5

9.22

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

18.3

6.52

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

16.1

6.35

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

14.1

7.32

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

6.9

5.16

6

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

5.6

6.08

7

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.4

3.46

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

3.8

4.08

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.6

2.3

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.3

3.03

