BARC Week 48: B4U Music receives notable rise
MUMBAI: In week 48 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the charts with 202521 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel achieved 199723 impressions (‘000s).  B4U Music has received a striking rise this BARC Week with its numbers as it has acquired 158433 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week, when the channel marked 141338 impressions (‘000s).

9X Jalwa has managed to slide above MTV Beats with 112118 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel recorded 102086 impressions (‘000s).

While channels like WOW has dipped in its impressions (‘000s) as compared to last Week’s BARC Data. 9XO has managed to maintain a rise in its numbers with 2212 impressions (‘000s) in accordance with last BARC data’s figures. MTV Beats received a rise in its numbers with 3229 impressions (‘000s) w.r.t. the last Week BARC Data’s impressions.

Click here to view the table 

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

202521

B4U Music

158433

9XM

125057

Sony MIX

115327

9X Jalwa

112118

MTV Beats

108479

Zoom

68587

Bindass

59901

Music India

21947

Zee ETC Bollywood

21836

WOW

16322

MTV Beats HD

3229

VH1

2814

9XO

2212

Sony Rox HD

2065

