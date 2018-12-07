BARC Week 48: B4U Music receives notable rise

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 48 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the charts with 202521 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel achieved 199723 impressions (‘000s). B4U Music has received a striking rise this BARC Week with its numbers as it has acquired 158433 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week, when the channel marked 141338 impressions (‘000s).
9X Jalwa has managed to slide above MTV Beats with 112118 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel recorded 102086 impressions (‘000s).
While channels like WOW has dipped in its impressions (‘000s) as compared to last Week’s BARC Data. 9XO has managed to maintain a rise in its numbers with 2212 impressions (‘000s) in accordance with last BARC data’s figures. MTV Beats received a rise in its numbers with 3229 impressions (‘000s) w.r.t. the last Week BARC Data’s impressions.
Channel Name
Impressions '000
Mastiii
202521
B4U Music
158433
9XM
125057
Sony MIX
115327
9X Jalwa
112118
MTV Beats
108479
Zoom
68587
Bindass
59901
Music India
21947
Zee ETC Bollywood
21836
WOW
16322
MTV Beats HD
3229
VH1
2814
9XO
2212
Sony Rox HD
2065