Radio AdEx India: Top Advertisers, brands and categories for October 2018

MUMBAI: The Radio AdEx data for October 2018 has some exciting developments. While some earlier brands, advertisers and categories have made it to the list, there are some who didn’t make it to the top 10, thus paving a way to some new names.

Top Categories

To start with the top categories for October 2018, Social Advertisements-govt, Properties/ real Estates and Auto-cars/jeeps maintained their positions. Other categories like Retail Outlets-clothing/textiles/fashion and Retail Outlets-jewellers jumped to the third and fifth positions from their earlier standings at eighth and sixth place respectively. Pan Masala /zarda /gutkha witness a fall in its position as it dropped from third (September 2018) to sixth (October 2018). Ecom-wallets, Retail Outlets-electronics/durables, Ecom-online Shopping and Hospital/clinics had to settle at seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth positions respectively. But categories like Ecom-payment Banks, Cellular Phones- Smart Phones and Insurance-life didn’t make it to the top 10 advertisers of October 2018.

Rank Top 10 Categories 1 Social Advertisements-govt 2 Properties/real Estates 3 Retail Outlets-clothing/textiles/fashion 4 Auto-cars/jeeps 5 Retail Outlets-jewellers 6 Pan Masala /zarda /gutkha 7 Ecom-wallets 8 Retail Outlets-electronics/durables 9 Ecom-online Shopping 10 Hospital/clinics

Top Advertisers

When it comes to the top 10 advertisers for October 2018, the top three advertisers namely Ministry Of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry Of Women & Child Development and One97 Communications Ltd have maintained their positions. Google has bagged the fourth position, replacing Life Insurance Corp Of India that stood at position four in September 2018. Google was earlier placed at position three in the second half of July 2018. SBI (State Bank Of India), Reliance Retail Ltd, Hewlett Packard India Ltd and HDFC Bank are the new entrants this month, standing at positions fifth, seventh, eighth and tenth respectively. These positions were bagged by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Vishnu Packaging, Ministry Of Drinking Water & Sanitation and Dept Of Income Tax respectively, but with an exception of Vishnu Packaging, the other three have not made it to the top advertisers of October 2018. Vishnu Packaging, on the contrary, has improved its position in the list, by moving up to the sixth position.

Rank Top 10 Advertisers 1 Ministry Of Health & Family Welfare 2 Ministry Of Women & Child Development 3 One97 Communications Ltd 4 Google 5 Sbi (State Bank Of India) 6 Vishnu Packaging 7 Reliance Retail Ltd 8 Hewlett Packard India Ltd 9 Hyundai Motor India Ltd 10 Hdfc Bank

Top Brands

Last but not the least are the top 10 brands for October 2018 as per Radio AdEx India data for October 2018. It was only the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Vimal Pan Masala that maintained their respective positions at first and fifth place just like the previous month. Paytm.Com, which was earlier at position three in September, jumped up to second position this month, but Ministry of Women & Child Development and Pfizer had to witness a fall from their earlier positions of second and fourth to third place and seventh respectively. Brands like SBI Yono (fourth), Google Play (sixth), Reliance Trends (eighth), Pharmeasy (ninth) and Paytm Mall (tenth) managed to enter the top 10 brands for October 2018. Brands like Ministry Of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Dept Of Income Tax, Amfi (Asso Of Mutual Funds In India), Horlicks and Pan Parag Pan Masala didn’t make it to the top 10 brands of October 2018 as per AdEx India data.