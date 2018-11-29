RadioandMusic
RNM
| 29 Nov 2018
resources
News
RAM Week 45: Fever FM's continues topping in Delhi and Mumbai
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
RAM | Ram ratings | Fever FM | Radio Mirchi | Radio City | Mumbai | Delhi | Kolkata | Bengaluru | Fever FM 104 |

MUMBAI: In Week 45 of RAM, Fever FM continued its legacy of topping in both Delhi and Mumbai. While the station recorded a share per cent of 18.4 and T.S.L. of 5.01 in Delhi, its share per cent and T.S.L. in Mumbai was 16.9 and 5.57. Other stations like Radio City and Radio Mirchi also maintained their respective positions like the previous week.

When it comes to other cities, Fever FM 104 stood second in Kolkata and fourth in Bengaluru with 19.2 and 12.2 share per cent and 7.07 and 7.23 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata with 19.4 share per cent and 4.34 T.S.L, while the station stood second in Mumbai with 13.8 share per cent and 4.18 T.S.L. The station had to settle at third position at Delhi and Bengaluru. While in Delhi, its 11.2 share per cent and 3.22 T.S.L., the station scored a 16.1 share per cent and 6.56 T.S.L. in Bengaluru respectively.

Besides, Radio City continued topping in Bengaluru with share per cent of 26.7 and T.S.L. of. 9.54. The station stood second in Delhi and third in Mumbai. While it recorded 13.8 share per cent and 4.13 T.S.L. in Delhi, in Mumbai the share per cent and T.S.L. was 13.3 and 5.14 respectively.

MUMBAI

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

16.9

5.57

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

13.8

4.18

3

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

13.3

5.14

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.4

5.52

5

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

10.3

5.04

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

9.9

4.02

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6.6

4.25

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

4.9

6.52

9

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

2.8

4.1

10

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

2.8

2.17

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

18.4

5.01

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13.8

4.13

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

11.2

3.22

4

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

11.1

4.38

5

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

10.8

4.06

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

10.6

3.28

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.1

3.28

8

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

4.3

2.34

9

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.9

2.5

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3

1.56

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

19.4

4.34

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

19.2

7.07

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.2

5.32

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10.2

4.12

5

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.5

3.16

6

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

6

3.4

7

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

4.8

3.1

8

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

4.3

3.37

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

3.5

3.26

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.9

3.2

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

18.4

5.01

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13.8

4.13

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

11.2

3.22

4

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

11.1

4.38

5

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

10.8

4.06

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

10.6

3.28

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.1

3.28

8

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

4.3

2.34

9

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.9

2.5

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3

1.56

related stories
resources  |  29 Nov 2018

BARC Week 47: Channels maintain positions

MUMBAI: In week 45 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), surprisingly all channels have maintained their positions. Majorly channels have faced ups and downs in their impressions. Channels like Mastiii, B4U Music, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats HD, WOW channel have got a notable rise. 

resources  |  23 Nov 2018

BARC Week 46: Zoom faces a major dip this week

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii has dropped in its numbers as compared to last week when the channel received 214786 impressions (‘000s).  Zoom has received 66520 impressions (‘000s)

resources  |  22 Nov 2018

RAM Week 44: Radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 44 of Ram Ratings, radio stations have maintained positions. While Fever FM 104 continued topping in Mumbai and Delhi, with a share per cent of 17.1 and 17.8 and T.S.L of 6.25 and 4.58, Radio City and Radio Mirchi ruled in Bengaluru and Kolkata respectively.

explore RNMbiz

radio

resources

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group