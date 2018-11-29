RAM Week 45: Fever FM's continues topping in Delhi and Mumbai

MUMBAI: In Week 45 of RAM, Fever FM continued its legacy of topping in both Delhi and Mumbai. While the station recorded a share per cent of 18.4 and T.S.L. of 5.01 in Delhi, its share per cent and T.S.L. in Mumbai was 16.9 and 5.57. Other stations like Radio City and Radio Mirchi also maintained their respective positions like the previous week.

When it comes to other cities, Fever FM 104 stood second in Kolkata and fourth in Bengaluru with 19.2 and 12.2 share per cent and 7.07 and 7.23 T.S.L. respectively.

Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata with 19.4 share per cent and 4.34 T.S.L, while the station stood second in Mumbai with 13.8 share per cent and 4.18 T.S.L. The station had to settle at third position at Delhi and Bengaluru. While in Delhi, its 11.2 share per cent and 3.22 T.S.L., the station scored a 16.1 share per cent and 6.56 T.S.L. in Bengaluru respectively.

Besides, Radio City continued topping in Bengaluru with share per cent of 26.7 and T.S.L. of. 9.54. The station stood second in Delhi and third in Mumbai. While it recorded 13.8 share per cent and 4.13 T.S.L. in Delhi, in Mumbai the share per cent and T.S.L. was 13.3 and 5.14 respectively.

MUMBAI

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 16.9 5.57 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 13.8 4.18 3 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 13.3 5.14 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12.4 5.52 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 10.3 5.04 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 9.9 4.02 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.6 4.25 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 4.9 6.52 9 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 2.8 4.1 10 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 2.8 2.17

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 18.4 5.01 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 13.8 4.13 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 11.2 3.22 4 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 11.1 4.38 5 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 10.8 4.06 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 10.6 3.28 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.1 3.28 8 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 4.3 2.34 9 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.9 2.5 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3 1.56

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 19.4 4.34 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 19.2 7.07 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17.2 5.32 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10.2 4.12 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.5 3.16 6 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 6 3.4 7 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 4.8 3.1 8 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 4.3 3.37 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 3.5 3.26 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.9 3.2

Bengaluru