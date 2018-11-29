BARC Week 47: Channels maintain positions

MUMBAI: In week 45 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), surprisingly all channels have maintained their positions. Majorly channels have faced ups and downs in their impressions. Channels like Mastiii, B4U Music, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats HD, WOW channel have got a notable rise.

Zoom has received a hike with 67723 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel acquired 66520 impressions (‘000s). Zee ETC Bollywood too has scaled up in his impressions (‘000s) with 20352 impressions (‘000s) as compared to BARC Week 46 when the channel got 17807 impressions (‘000s).

Bindaas received a downfall with 59557 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week’s 64466 impressions (‘000s).

Channels like 9X0, Sony ROX HD, MTV Beats HD have declined in their numbers. Overall channels have not shuffled in their positions.

Click here to view the table