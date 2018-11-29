RadioandMusic
| 29 Nov 2018
BARC Week 47: Channels maintain positions
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: In week 45 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), surprisingly all channels have maintained their positions. Majorly channels have faced ups and downs in their impressions. Channels like Mastiii, B4U Music, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats HD, WOW channel have got a notable rise. 

Zoom has received a hike with 67723 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel acquired 66520 impressions (‘000s). Zee ETC Bollywood too has scaled up in his impressions (‘000s) with 20352 impressions (‘000s) as compared to BARC Week 46 when the channel got 17807 impressions (‘000s).

Bindaas received a downfall with 59557 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week’s 64466 impressions (‘000s). 

Channels like 9X0, Sony ROX HD, MTV Beats HD have declined in their numbers. Overall channels have not shuffled in their positions.

Click here to view the table

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

Mastiii

199723

2

B4U Music

141338

3

9XM

127365

4

Sony MIX

113318

5

MTV Beats

104432

6

9X Jalwa

102086

7

Zoom

67723

8

Bindass

59557

9

Music India

21388

10

Zee ETC Bollywood

20352

11

WOW

17604

12

MTV Beats HD

2940

13

VH1

2526

14

Sony Rox HD

2070

15

9XO

1925

16

VH1 HD

184

