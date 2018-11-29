BARC Week 47: Channels maintain positions

MUMBAI: In week 45 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), surprisingly all channels have maintained their positions. Majorly channels have faced ups and downs in their impressions. Channels like Mastiii, B4U Music, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats HD, WOW channel have got a notable rise.
Zoom has received a hike with 67723 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel acquired 66520 impressions (‘000s). Zee ETC Bollywood too has scaled up in his impressions (‘000s) with 20352 impressions (‘000s) as compared to BARC Week 46 when the channel got 17807 impressions (‘000s).
Bindaas received a downfall with 59557 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week’s 64466 impressions (‘000s).
Channels like 9X0, Sony ROX HD, MTV Beats HD have declined in their numbers. Overall channels have not shuffled in their positions.
Rank
Channel Name
Impressions '000
1
Mastiii
199723
2
B4U Music
141338
3
9XM
127365
4
Sony MIX
113318
5
MTV Beats
104432
6
9X Jalwa
102086
7
Zoom
67723
8
Bindass
59557
9
Music India
21388
10
Zee ETC Bollywood
20352
11
WOW
17604
12
MTV Beats HD
2940
13
VH1
2526
14
Sony Rox HD
2070
15
9XO
1925
16
VH1 HD
184