BARC Week 46: Zoom faces a major dip this week

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii has dropped in its numbers as compared to last week when the channel received 214786 impressions (‘000s). Zoom has received 66520 impressions (‘000s)

There has been constant juggling of positions in the BARC charts w.r.t Sony MIX and MTV Beats. B4U Music has sloped down in its numbers with 151141 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week when the channel acquired 182114 impressions (‘000s).

Also, MTV Beats has received a downfall with 106289 impressions (‘000s) in accordance with BARC week 46 when the channel received 119871 impressions (‘000s). Bindaas, too, has scaled down with its impressions as it received 64466 impressions (‘000s) in accordance with last week’s numbers.

