| 23 Nov 2018
BARC Week 46: Zoom faces a major dip this week
MUMBAI: In Week 46 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii has dropped in its numbers as compared to last week when the channel received 214786 impressions (‘000s).  Zoom has received 66520 impressions (‘000s)

There has been constant juggling of positions in the BARC charts w.r.t Sony MIX and MTV Beats. B4U Music has sloped down in its numbers with 151141 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week when the channel acquired 182114 impressions (‘000s).

Also, MTV Beats has received a downfall with 106289 impressions (‘000s) in accordance with BARC week 46 when the channel received 119871 impressions (‘000s). Bindaas, too, has scaled down with its impressions as it received 64466 impressions (‘000s) in accordance with last week’s numbers.

Click here to view the table:

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

Mastiii

182179

2

B4U Music

151141

3

9XM

114166

4

Sony MIX

108836

5

MTV Beats

106289

6

9X Jalwa

92604

7

Zoom

66520

8

Bindass

64466

9

Music India

20135

10

Zee ETC Bollywood

17807

11

WOW

16621

12

VH1

3385

13

MTV Beats HD

3160

14

Sony Rox HD

2194

15

9XO

2115

16

VH1 HD

256

resources  |  22 Nov 2018

RAM Week 44: Radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 44 of Ram Ratings, radio stations have maintained positions. While Fever FM 104 continued topping in Mumbai and Delhi, with a share per cent of 17.1 and 17.8 and T.S.L of 6.25 and 4.58, Radio City and Radio Mirchi ruled in Bengaluru and Kolkata respectively.

resources  |  22 Nov 2018

BARC Week 45: Mastiii gets back on the first position

MUMBAI: In week 45 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii gets on the top first position in the BARC charts with a remarkable 214786 impressions (‘000s).

resources  |  16 Nov 2018

Ram Week 43: Radio Mirchi gets back its throne in Kolkata

MUMBAI: In Week 43 on Ram Ratings, while Fever FM continued leading in Mumbai and Delhi, Radio Mirchi had got its throne back, from the radio station, in Kolkata to top there once again. Mirchi scored a share per cent of 20 and T.S.L. of 4.43 in the capital city of West Bengal.

