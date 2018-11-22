RAM Week 44: Radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 44 of Ram Ratings, radio stations have maintained positions. While Fever FM 104 continued topping in Mumbai and Delhi, with a share per cent of 17.1 and 17.8 and T.S.L of 6.25 and 4.58, Radio City and Radio Mirchi ruled in Bengaluru and Kolkata respectively. While Mirchi’s share per cent and T.S.L. was 19.6 and 4.44, Radio City recorded a share per cent of 26.7 and T.S.L. of 9.31.

Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18.1 share per cent and T.S.L. 7.06, but the station had to settle to the fourth position in Bengaluru with 12.1 share per cent and 7.34 T.S.L.

When it comes to Radio Mirchi’s standing in other three metros, the station scored second position in Kolkata and third position in both Bengaluru and Delhi. While its share per cent and T.S.L. was 14.3 and 4.12, in Delhi and Bengaluru the station recorded share per cent of 12.9 and 16.6 and T.S.L. of 3.37 and 6.47 respectively.

In week 44, Radio City stood second in Delhi and third in Mumbai. While its share per cent and T.S.L. in Delhi was 13.6 and 4.07, the station recorded a share per cent of 12.7 and 5.16 in Mumbai respectively.

MUMBAI

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 17.1 6.25 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 14.3 4.12 3 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 12.7 5.16 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 11.6 5.13 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 11.6 5.55 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10.5 4.05 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.4 4.43 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 3.9 5.43 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3.7 2.2 10 Vividh Bharati Mumbai 2.3 6.55

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 17.8 4.58 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 13.6 4.07 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 12.9 3.37 4 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 11.9 4.33 5 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 10.6 3.18 6 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.4 4.46 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 7.4 2.59 8 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.9 2.36 9 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 3.8 2.3 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.2 1.46

Bengaluru

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio City 91.1 Bangalore 26.7 9.31 2 Big FM 92.7 Bangalore 19.7 7.07 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore 16.6 6.47 4 Fever FM 104 Bangalore 12.1 7.34 5 AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore 6.9 6.39 6 Red FM 93.5 Bangalore 5.5 3.3 7 AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore 5.2 6.07 8 Radio One 94.3 Bangalore 3.8 3.58 9 Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore 1.1 2.23 10 Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore 0.9 2.43

Kolkata