RAM Week 44: Radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 44 of Ram Ratings, radio stations have maintained positions. While Fever FM 104 continued topping in Mumbai and Delhi, with a share per cent of 17.1 and 17.8 and T.S.L of 6.25 and 4.58, Radio City and Radio Mirchi ruled in Bengaluru and Kolkata respectively. While Mirchi’s share per cent and T.S.L. was 19.6 and 4.44, Radio City recorded a share per cent of 26.7 and T.S.L. of 9.31.
Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 18.1 share per cent and T.S.L. 7.06, but the station had to settle to the fourth position in Bengaluru with 12.1 share per cent and 7.34 T.S.L.
When it comes to Radio Mirchi’s standing in other three metros, the station scored second position in Kolkata and third position in both Bengaluru and Delhi. While its share per cent and T.S.L. was 14.3 and 4.12, in Delhi and Bengaluru the station recorded share per cent of 12.9 and 16.6 and T.S.L. of 3.37 and 6.47 respectively.
In week 44, Radio City stood second in Delhi and third in Mumbai. While its share per cent and T.S.L. in Delhi was 13.6 and 4.07, the station recorded a share per cent of 12.7 and 5.16 in Mumbai respectively.
MUMBAI
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Mumbai
17.1
6.25
2
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai
14.3
4.12
3
Radio City 91.1 Mumbai
12.7
5.16
4
Big FM 92.7 Mumbai
11.6
5.13
5
Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai
11.6
5.55
6
Red FM 93.5 Mumbai
10.5
4.05
7
AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai
6.4
4.43
8
REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai
3.9
5.43
9
Radio One 94.3 Mumbai
3.7
2.2
10
Vividh Bharati Mumbai
2.3
6.55
Delhi
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Delhi
17.8
4.58
2
Radio City 91.1 Delhi
13.6
4.07
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi
12.9
3.37
4
Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi
11.9
4.33
5
Red FM 93.5 Delhi
10.6
3.18
6
AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi
10.4
4.46
7
Big FM 92.7 Delhi
7.4
2.59
8
Hit 95 FM Delhi
3.9
2.36
9
Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi
3.8
2.3
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi
3.2
1.46
Bengaluru
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio City 91.1 Bangalore
26.7
9.31
2
Big FM 92.7 Bangalore
19.7
7.07
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore
16.6
6.47
4
Fever FM 104 Bangalore
12.1
7.34
5
AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore
6.9
6.39
6
Red FM 93.5 Bangalore
5.5
3.3
7
AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore
5.2
6.07
8
Radio One 94.3 Bangalore
3.8
3.58
9
Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore
1.1
2.23
10
Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore
0.9
2.43
Kolkata
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata
19.6
4.44
2
Fever FM 104 Kolkata
18.1
7.06
3
Big FM 92.7 Kolkata
16.2
5.14
4
Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata
10
4.2
5
Red FM 93.5 Kolkata
9.2
3.25
6
Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata
5.9
3.31
7
Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata
5.7
3.29
8
Radio One 94.3 Kolkata
5
4.07
9
AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata
4.2
4.05
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata
3
3.55