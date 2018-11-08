RadioandMusic
RAM Week 42: Fever FM tops Kolkata also?
MUMBAI: In Week 42 of RAM Ratings, Fever FM 104 has nailed another feather in its cap of successful innings on the RAM record. The station has topped in Kolkata, while already topping in Mumbai and Delhi consistently.

In Kolkata, Fever FM’s share per cent and T.S.L. was 21 and 7.21 respectively. When it comes to Mumbai and Delhi, the radio station scored share per cent of 17 and 19.3 and T.S.L. of 6.04 and 5.11 respectively as it continued topping there. But, in Bengaluru, Fever FM 104 had to settle at fourth position with 13.7 share per cent and 7.01 T.S.L.

When it comes to other radio stations, Radio City was as usual the topper in Bengaluru once again with share per cent of 25.4 and T.S.L. of 9.24. In Delhi, the station stood second with a share per cent of 13.2 and T.S.L. of 4.2 respectively. Radio City had to settle at third position in the city of dreams Mumbai with a share per cent of 13.3 and T.S.L. of 4.56 respectively.

Radio Mirchi, who has been ruling in Kolkata for quite some time now, had to face defeat at the hands of HT Media’s Fever FM as the station settled at second position in West Bengal’s capital. Radio Mirchi’s share per cent and T.S.L. in Kolkata was 19.9 and 4.54 respectively. The station also stood second in Mumbai, while in Delhi and Bengaluru, it had to stand at the third position. While Radio Mirchi’s share per cent and T.S.L. in Mumbai was 14.4 and 4.16, the station recorded share per cent of 12.3 and 17.2 T.S.L. of 3.27 and 7.06 in Delhi and Bengaluru respectively.

MUMBAI

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

17

6.04

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

14.4

4.16

3

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

13.3

4.56

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

11.6

5.13

5

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

11.3

5.43

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

9.8

3.44

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6

4.45

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

4.2

5.28

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

3.3

2.5

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

2.4

3.46

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

19.3

5.11

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13.2

4.2

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

12.3

3.27

4

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

11.9

4.1

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.4

4.34

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

9.4

3.19

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

7.6

3.19

8

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.8

2.24

9

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.7

2.05

10

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

3.7

2.24

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

21

7.21

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

19.9

4.54

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.7

5.36

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10.1

4.32

5

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

8.4

3.02

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5

3.32

7

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5

3.09

8

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

4.4

3.46

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

3.5

3.39

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

3

3.58

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

25.4

9.24

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

18.6

6.47

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

17.2

7.06

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

13.7

7.01

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

7.1

5.43

6

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

5.6

5.04

7

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

4.3

3.19

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

3.7

3.5

9

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.6

4.15

10

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.4

2.16

resources  |  02 Nov 2018

RAM Week 41: Fever FM is the ultimate ruler in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 41 of RAM, radio stations didn’t see any major fluctuation in their positions when compared to the previous week. What’s striking is that HT Media’s Fever FM 104 is still ruling at the top in both Delhi and Mumbai.

resources  |  01 Nov 2018

BARC Week 43: Bindaas acquires a massive fall in its numbers

MUMBAI: In week 43 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts, but has scaled down with its numbers as last BARC Data it received 159365 impressions (‘000s) and now the channel has achieved 154285 impressions (‘000s).

resources  |  25 Oct 2018

RAM Week 40: Top Radio stations witness no change in place

MUMBAI: In Week 40, RAM saw no major change in positions when compared to Week 39. While Fever FM continued topping in MUMBAI and Delhi with share per cent of 17.4 and T.S.L of 6.24 and share per cent of 19.6 and T.S.L.

