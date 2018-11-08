RAM Week 42: Fever FM tops Kolkata also?

MUMBAI: In Week 42 of RAM Ratings, Fever FM 104 has nailed another feather in its cap of successful innings on the RAM record. The station has topped in Kolkata, while already topping in Mumbai and Delhi consistently.

In Kolkata, Fever FM’s share per cent and T.S.L. was 21 and 7.21 respectively. When it comes to Mumbai and Delhi, the radio station scored share per cent of 17 and 19.3 and T.S.L. of 6.04 and 5.11 respectively as it continued topping there. But, in Bengaluru, Fever FM 104 had to settle at fourth position with 13.7 share per cent and 7.01 T.S.L.

When it comes to other radio stations, Radio City was as usual the topper in Bengaluru once again with share per cent of 25.4 and T.S.L. of 9.24. In Delhi, the station stood second with a share per cent of 13.2 and T.S.L. of 4.2 respectively. Radio City had to settle at third position in the city of dreams Mumbai with a share per cent of 13.3 and T.S.L. of 4.56 respectively.

Radio Mirchi, who has been ruling in Kolkata for quite some time now, had to face defeat at the hands of HT Media’s Fever FM as the station settled at second position in West Bengal’s capital. Radio Mirchi’s share per cent and T.S.L. in Kolkata was 19.9 and 4.54 respectively. The station also stood second in Mumbai, while in Delhi and Bengaluru, it had to stand at the third position. While Radio Mirchi’s share per cent and T.S.L. in Mumbai was 14.4 and 4.16, the station recorded share per cent of 12.3 and 17.2 T.S.L. of 3.27 and 7.06 in Delhi and Bengaluru respectively.

MUMBAI

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 17 6.04 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 14.4 4.16 3 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 13.3 4.56 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 11.6 5.13 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 11.3 5.43 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 9.8 3.44 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6 4.45 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 4.2 5.28 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3.3 2.5 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 2.4 3.46

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19.3 5.11 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 13.2 4.2 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 12.3 3.27 4 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 11.9 4.1 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.4 4.34 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 9.4 3.19 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 7.6 3.19 8 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.8 2.24 9 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.7 2.05 10 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 3.7 2.24

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 21 7.21 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 19.9 4.54 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17.7 5.36 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10.1 4.32 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 8.4 3.02 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5 3.32 7 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5 3.09 8 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 4.4 3.46 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 3.5 3.39 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 3 3.58

Bengaluru