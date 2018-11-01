BARC Week 43: Bindaas acquires a massive fall in its numbers

MUMBAI: In week 43 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts, but has scaled down with its numbers as last BARC Data it received 159365 impressions (‘000s) and now the channel has achieved 154285 impressions (‘000s).

9X Jalwa has managed to climb above MTV Beats with 101460 impressions (‘000s) as the channel has received 101602 impressions (‘000s). When it comes to Bindaas, it has dropped massively in its count with 59901 impressions (‘000s) in accordance with last BARC week’s 66188 impressions (‘000s).

Zoom has made a fall in its numbers with 53591 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week’s BARC Data 56578 impressions (‘000s). Music India too has received 17068 impressions (‘000s) in reference to BARC week 19202 impressions (‘000s). 9XO as well received a scale down, while Sony ROX HD has marked a hike of 1370 impressions (‘000s) w.r.t to last week when the channel had recorded 964 impressions (‘000s).

Check the table below: