BARC Week 43: Bindaas acquires a massive fall in its numbers
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: In week 43 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts, but has scaled down with its numbers as last BARC Data it received 159365 impressions (‘000s) and now the channel has achieved 154285 impressions (‘000s).

9X Jalwa has managed to climb above MTV Beats with 101460 impressions (‘000s) as the channel has received 101602 impressions (‘000s). When it comes to Bindaas, it has dropped massively in its count with 59901 impressions (‘000s) in accordance with last BARC week’s 66188 impressions (‘000s).

Zoom has made a fall in its numbers with 53591 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week’s BARC Data 56578 impressions (‘000s). Music India too has received 17068 impressions (‘000s) in reference to BARC week 19202 impressions (‘000s). 9XO as well received a scale down, while Sony ROX HD has marked a hike of 1370 impressions (‘000s) w.r.t to last week when the channel had recorded 964 impressions (‘000s).

Check the table below:

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

B4U Music

154285

2

Mastiii

139602

3

9XM

114962

4

Sony MIX

107902

5

9X Jalwa

101460

6

MTV Beats

92678

7

Bindass

59901

8

Zoom

53591

9

Zee ETC Bollywood

21505

10

Music India

17068

11

WOW

15101

12

VH1

2999

13

MTV Beats HD

2264

14

9XO

2237

15

Sony Rox HD

1370

16

VH1 HD

244

