BARC Week 43: Bindaas acquires a massive fall in its numbers

MUMBAI: In week 43 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts, but has scaled down with its numbers as last BARC Data it received 159365 impressions (‘000s) and now the channel has achieved 154285 impressions (‘000s).
9X Jalwa has managed to climb above MTV Beats with 101460 impressions (‘000s) as the channel has received 101602 impressions (‘000s). When it comes to Bindaas, it has dropped massively in its count with 59901 impressions (‘000s) in accordance with last BARC week’s 66188 impressions (‘000s).
Zoom has made a fall in its numbers with 53591 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week’s BARC Data 56578 impressions (‘000s). Music India too has received 17068 impressions (‘000s) in reference to BARC week 19202 impressions (‘000s). 9XO as well received a scale down, while Sony ROX HD has marked a hike of 1370 impressions (‘000s) w.r.t to last week when the channel had recorded 964 impressions (‘000s).
Check the table below:
Rank
Channel Name
Impressions '000
1
B4U Music
154285
2
Mastiii
139602
3
9XM
114962
4
Sony MIX
107902
5
9X Jalwa
101460
6
MTV Beats
92678
7
Bindass
59901
8
Zoom
53591
9
Zee ETC Bollywood
21505
10
Music India
17068
11
WOW
15101
12
VH1
2999
13
MTV Beats HD
2264
14
9XO
2237
15
Sony Rox HD
1370
16
VH1 HD
244