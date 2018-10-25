RAM Week 40: Top Radio stations witness no change in place

MUMBAI: In Week 40, RAM saw no major change in positions when compared to Week 39. While Fever FM continued topping in MUMBAI and Delhi with share per cent of 17.4 and T.S.L of 6.24 and share per cent of 19.6 and T.S.L. of 5.23 respectively, Radio City and Radio Mirchi topped Bengaluru and Kolkata respectively. While the former’s share per cent and T.S.L was 26.2 and 9.25, the latter’s share per cent and T.S.L. was 19.7 and 4.4 in Week 40.

Fever FM had to settle at second position in Kolkata and fourth position in Bengaluru. Its share per cent and T.S.L. in Kolkata was 18.2 and 6.48, while in Bengaluru the station recorded share per cent of 14.2 and T.S.L. of 7.33. The station didn’t see any change in its positions in Week 40.

Radio Mirchi was second in Mumbai, while the station had to settle at position three in both Dlehi and Bengaluru. It’s share per cent and T.S.L. was 14.4 and 4.17 in Mumbai respectively. When it comes to Delhi and Bengaluru, Radio Mirchi’s share per cent was 12.3 and 3.25, and T.S.L. was 16.9 and 6.47 respectively,

Radio City stood at second position in Delhi, while the station stood at position three in Mumbai. While its share per cent of 13.5 and T.S.L. of 4.08 in Mumbai was, the station recorded share per cent of 13.3 and T.S.L. of 5.11 respectively.

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 17.4 6.24 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 14.4 4.17 3 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 13.3 5.11 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12 4.47 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 10.6 5.14 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10 4.03 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.1 4.05 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 4.3 5.28 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3.2 2.15 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 2.6 4.09

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19.6 5.23 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 13.5 4.08 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 12.3 3.25 4 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 10.8 4.05 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.4 4.28 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 10.4 3.35 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.2 3.27 8 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 4.3 2.19 9 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.2 2.15 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.1 1.55

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 19.7 4.4 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18.2 6.48 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 16.7 5.2 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 9.6 4.05 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9 3.05 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.8 3.35 7 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.4 4.29 8 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 4.9 3.08 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4.7 3.52 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.9 4.01

Bengaluru