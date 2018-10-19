RAM Week 39: Fever FM continues leading in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 39 of RAM, Fever FM continues its successful reign of topping the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi. While in Mumbai, the station recorded a share per cent of 17.5 and T.S.L. of 6.24, in Delhi, its share per cent was 19.5 and T.S.L. was 5.03.

When it comes to Kolkata, Fever FM 104 stood at second position in Week 39, with a share per cent of 18.4 and T.S.L. of 6.47. The radio station witnessed a fall to position fourth in Bengaluru as it recorded 13.2 share per cent and 7.15 T.S.L. there.

Radio Mirchi was as usual the topper in Kolkata with a share per cent of 19.6 and T.S.L. of 4.42. The station stood second in Mumbai while it had to settle at the third position in both Delhi and Bengaluru. While its share per cent and T.S.L was 14.6 and 4.28 in Mumbai, the station recorded share per cent of 12.5 and T.S.L. of 3.28 in Delhi. In Bengaluru, Radio Mirchi’s share per cent was 16.8 while its T.S.L. was 6.4 respectively.

In Week 39 of RAM, Radio City was the ruler in Bengaluru with share per cent of and T.S.L. of 25.7 and 9.53. The station had to settle at second position in Delhi with 12.8 share per cent and 4.04 T.S.L. But, in Mumbai, Radio City stood third with share per cent of 13.2 and T.S.L. of 4.57.

