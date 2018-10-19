RAM Week 39: Fever FM continues leading in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 39 of RAM, Fever FM continues its successful reign of topping the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi. While in Mumbai, the station recorded a share per cent of 17.5 and T.S.L. of 6.24, in Delhi, its share per cent was 19.5 and T.S.L. was 5.03.
When it comes to Kolkata, Fever FM 104 stood at second position in Week 39, with a share per cent of 18.4 and T.S.L. of 6.47. The radio station witnessed a fall to position fourth in Bengaluru as it recorded 13.2 share per cent and 7.15 T.S.L. there.
Radio Mirchi was as usual the topper in Kolkata with a share per cent of 19.6 and T.S.L. of 4.42. The station stood second in Mumbai while it had to settle at the third position in both Delhi and Bengaluru. While its share per cent and T.S.L was 14.6 and 4.28 in Mumbai, the station recorded share per cent of 12.5 and T.S.L. of 3.28 in Delhi. In Bengaluru, Radio Mirchi’s share per cent was 16.8 while its T.S.L. was 6.4 respectively.
In Week 39 of RAM, Radio City was the ruler in Bengaluru with share per cent of and T.S.L. of 25.7 and 9.53. The station had to settle at second position in Delhi with 12.8 share per cent and 4.04 T.S.L. But, in Mumbai, Radio City stood third with share per cent of 13.2 and T.S.L. of 4.57.
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Mumbai
17.5
6.24
2
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai
14.6
4.28
3
Radio City 91.1 Mumbai
13.2
4.57
4
Big FM 92.7 Mumbai
11.6
5.08
5
Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai
10.3
5.07
6
Red FM 93.5 Mumbai
10.2
3.46
7
AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai
6.8
4.43
8
REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai
4.2
5.33
9
Radio One 94.3 Mumbai
3
2.13
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai
2.4
3.45
Delhi
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Delhi
19.5
5.03
2
Radio City 91.1 Delhi
12.8
4.04
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi
12.5
3.28
4
Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi
11.4
3.47
5
AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi
10.2
4.06
6
Red FM 93.5 Delhi
10
3.25
7
Big FM 92.7 Delhi
8.3
3.25
8
Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi
4.3
2.33
9
Hit 95 FM Delhi
3.8
2.5
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi
3.5
1.54
Kolkata
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata
19.6
4.42
2
Fever FM 104 Kolkata
18.4
6.47
3
Big FM 92.7 Kolkata
17.7
5.23
4
Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata
9.2
3.52
5
Red FM 93.5 Kolkata
8.4
3.1
6
Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata
5.7
3.16
7
Radio One 94.3 Kolkata
5.6
4.31
8
Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata
5.5
3.18
9
AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata
4.8
4.17
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata
2.8
3.44
Bengaluru
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio City 91.1 Bangalore
25.7
9.53
2
Big FM 92.7 Bangalore
18.9
7.11
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore
16.8
6.4
4
Fever FM 104 Bangalore
13.2
7.15
5
AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore
6.7
5.42
6
Red FM 93.5 Bangalore
5.4
3.48
7
AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore
5.3
5.16
8
Radio One 94.3 Bangalore
3.8
3.55
9
Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore
1.8
2.37
10
Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore
1.2
3.11