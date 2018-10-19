RadioandMusic
RAM Week 39: Fever FM continues leading in Mumbai and Delhi
International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: In Week 39 of RAM, Fever FM continues its successful reign of topping the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi. While in Mumbai, the station recorded a share per cent of 17.5 and T.S.L. of 6.24, in Delhi, its share per cent was 19.5 and T.S.L. was 5.03.

When it comes to Kolkata, Fever FM 104 stood at second position in Week 39, with a share per cent of 18.4 and T.S.L. of 6.47. The radio station witnessed a fall to position fourth in Bengaluru as it recorded 13.2 share per cent and 7.15 T.S.L. there.

Radio Mirchi was as usual the topper in Kolkata with a share per cent of 19.6 and T.S.L. of 4.42. The station stood second in Mumbai while it had to settle at the third position in both Delhi and Bengaluru. While its share per cent and T.S.L was 14.6 and 4.28 in Mumbai, the station recorded share per cent of 12.5 and T.S.L. of 3.28 in Delhi. In Bengaluru, Radio Mirchi’s share per cent was 16.8 while its T.S.L. was 6.4 respectively.

In Week 39 of RAM, Radio City was the ruler in Bengaluru with share per cent of and T.S.L. of 25.7 and 9.53. The station had to settle at second position in Delhi with 12.8 share per cent and 4.04 T.S.L. But, in Mumbai, Radio City stood third with share per cent of 13.2 and T.S.L. of 4.57.

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

  

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

17.5

6.24

  

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

14.6

4.28

  

3

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

13.2

4.57

  

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

11.6

5.08

  

5

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

10.3

5.07

  

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

10.2

3.46

  

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6.8

4.43

  

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

4.2

5.33

  

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

3

2.13

  

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

2.4

3.45

  
      
      

Delhi

     
    

 

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

19.5

5.03

 

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

12.8

4.04

 

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

12.5

3.28

 

4

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

11.4

3.47

 

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.2

4.06

 

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

10

3.25

 

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.3

3.25

 

8

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

4.3

2.33

 

9

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.8

2.5

 

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.5

1.54

 

         

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

 

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

19.6

4.42

 

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

18.4

6.47

 

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.7

5.23

 

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

9.2

3.52

 

5

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

8.4

3.1

 

6

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.7

3.16

 

7

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.6

4.31

 

8

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.5

3.18

 

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4.8

4.17

 

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.8

3.44

 

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

25.7

9.53

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

18.9

7.11

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

16.8

6.4

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

13.2

7.15

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

6.7

5.42

6

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.4

3.48

7

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

5.3

5.16

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

3.8

3.55

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.8

2.37

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.2

3.11

