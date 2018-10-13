RAM Week 36-37: Fever FM, Radio Mirchi and Radio City shine in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 36 and 36 of RAM Ratings, Fever FM continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi. Radio Mirchi and Radio City were other two stations, who showed notable ratings during Week 36-37.

When it comes to Fever FM, the station recorded 17.3 share per cent and 6.15 T.S.L in Mumbai in Week 36, while its share per cent and T.S.L. in Week 37 was 17.6 and 6.29 in the city of dreams. In Delhi, in both Week 36 and 37, the popular radio station had 18.7 and 19.1 share per cent and 5.08 and 5.19 T.S.L. respectively.

In Kolkata, Fever FM had to settle at second position in both weeks as it scored 17.9 and 18.1 share per cent and 6.35 and 6.46 T.S.L in Week 36 and 37 respectively. But, in Bengaluru, Fever FM 104 had to settle to the fourth position with 13.3 and 14 share per cent and T.S.L of 6.56 and 7.33 in Week 36 and 37 respectively.

In Week 36 and 37, Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata with 19.3 and 19.3 share per cent and 4.49 and 5.03 T.S.L., while the station stood second in Mumbai with 13.5 and 13.9 share per cent and 4.11 and 4.04 T.S.L. in both the weeks respectively. The station had to settle to third position in Bengaluru with share per cent of 17.1 and 17 and a T.S.L. of 6.5 and 6.47 in Week 36 and 37 respectively. Lastly, in Delhi, Radio Mirchi ranked fourth with 11.4 and 11.1 share per cent and 3.15 and 3.1 T.S.L in Week 36 and share per cent and T.S.L. in Week 37.

Radio City was the topper in Bengaluru in both Week 36 and 37. The station ruled the chart in this city with a share per cent of 25.3 and 26 and T.S.L. of 9.17 and 9.57 respectively in both Week 36 and 37. The station stood second in Delhi with share per cent of 12.7 and T.S.L. of 4.14 in Week 36 and 13.3 share per cent and 4.16 T.S.L. in Week 37 respectively. Radio City had to settle at the third and fourth positions in Mumbai in Week 36 and 37, respectively, while it didn’t reach top 10 in Kolkata. In Mumbai, the station recorded share per cent of 13.1 and 12.3 and T.S.L. of 4.46 and 5.06 respectively in Week 36 and 37 of RAM Ratings.