RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Oct 2018
resources
News
RAM Week 36-37: Fever FM, Radio Mirchi and Radio City shine in Mumbai and Delhi
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
RAM | Fever 104 FM | Radio Mirchi | Radio City | Ram ratings | Mumbai | Delhi | Bengaluru | Kolkata |

MUMBAI: In Week 36 and 36 of RAM Ratings, Fever FM continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi. Radio Mirchi and Radio City were other two stations, who showed notable ratings during Week 36-37.

When it comes to Fever FM, the station recorded 17.3 share per cent and 6.15 T.S.L in Mumbai in Week 36, while its share per cent and T.S.L. in Week 37 was 17.6 and 6.29 in the city of dreams. In Delhi, in both Week 36 and 37, the popular radio station had 18.7 and 19.1 share per cent and 5.08 and 5.19 T.S.L. respectively.

In Kolkata, Fever FM had to settle at second position in both weeks as it scored 17.9 and 18.1 share per cent and 6.35 and 6.46 T.S.L in Week 36 and 37 respectively. But, in Bengaluru, Fever FM 104 had to settle to the fourth position with 13.3 and 14 share per cent and T.S.L of 6.56 and 7.33 in Week 36 and 37 respectively.

In Week 36 and 37, Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata with 19.3 and 19.3 share per cent and 4.49 and 5.03 T.S.L., while the station stood second in Mumbai with 13.5 and 13.9 share per cent and 4.11 and 4.04 T.S.L. in both the weeks respectively. The station had to settle to third position in Bengaluru with share per cent of 17.1 and 17 and a T.S.L. of 6.5 and 6.47 in Week 36 and 37 respectively. Lastly, in Delhi, Radio Mirchi ranked fourth with 11.4 and 11.1 share per cent and 3.15 and 3.1 T.S.L in Week 36 and share per cent and T.S.L. in Week 37.

Radio City was the topper in Bengaluru in both Week 36 and 37. The station ruled the chart in this city with a share per cent of 25.3 and 26 and T.S.L. of 9.17 and 9.57 respectively in both Week 36 and 37. The station stood second in Delhi with share per cent of 12.7 and T.S.L. of 4.14 in Week 36 and 13.3 share per cent and 4.16 T.S.L. in Week 37 respectively. Radio City had to settle at the third and fourth positions in Mumbai in Week 36 and 37, respectively, while it didn’t reach top 10 in Kolkata. In Mumbai, the station recorded share per cent of 13.1 and 12.3 and T.S.L. of 4.46 and 5.06 respectively in Week 36 and 37 of RAM Ratings.

related stories
private fm stations  |  12 Oct 2018

The trade categories of Radio Connex 2018 had some noteworthy winners!

MUMBAI: The recently held Radio Connex 2018 was a grand affair attended by the whos who of radio industry. Held at Play – The Lounge in Mumbai, the event celebrated the excellence in the radio by honouring the radio stations and RJs for their contribution in the world of radio.

private fm stations  |  10 Oct 2018

Being nominated for Radio Connex’s best RJ category makes me feel honoured to stand amongst the best from the industry: RJ Harshil, Radio City

MUMBAI: Radio City RJ Harshil, who is popular among the masses of Ahmedabad, is quite excited about his nomination in the best RJ category of Radio Connex.

private fm stations  |  10 Oct 2018

Radio City Bengaluru’s ‘drama queen’ RJ Nethra thanks Radio Connex for her nomination in the best RJ category

MUMBAI: Radio City Bengaluru’s drama queen RJ Nethra knows well to make a mark with her radio jocking skills. She has been nominated in the best RJ category of the International Radio Festival at Radio Connex 2018. In an exclusive interview, she talks about her nomination and more.

explore RNMbiz

resources

radio

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group