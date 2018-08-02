BARC Week 30: Channels receive notable rise in numbers

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii has made a rise in its numbers, with 165375 impressions (‘000s), as compared to last time, when the channel received 164910 impressions (‘000s).

Sony MIX has also made a substantial rise with 139827 impressions (‘000s), as compared to last week when it’s received 135427 impressions (‘000s). But, B4U Music has witnessed a fall in its impressions with 127601 impressions (‘000s), whereas, last week, the channel received 128057 impressions (‘000s).

Zoom has made a remarkable hike with 66235 impressions (‘000s) as compared to BARC week 30 when it had attained 61387 impressions (‘000s).

Overall, channels have not changed their positions, but have increased in their numbers.

Check the table for more info: