BARC Week 30: Channels receive notable rise in numbers
Tags:
BARC India Data | BARC India Data | 9XM | Mastiii | Sony Mix | MTV Beats | B4U Music | Music India | VH | Zoom | Zee ETC Bollywood | WOW | MTV Beats HD | Vh1 India |

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii has made a rise in its numbers, with 165375 impressions (‘000s), as compared to last time, when the channel received 164910 impressions (‘000s).

Sony MIX has also made a substantial rise with 139827 impressions (‘000s), as compared to last week when it’s received 135427 impressions (‘000s). But, B4U Music has witnessed a fall in its impressions with 127601 impressions (‘000s), whereas, last week, the channel received 128057 impressions (‘000s).

Zoom has made a remarkable hike with 66235 impressions (‘000s) as compared to BARC week 30 when it had attained 61387 impressions (‘000s).

Overall, channels have not changed their positions, but have increased in their numbers.

Check the table for more info:

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

Mastiii

165375

2

9XM

161346

3

Sony MIX

139827

4

B4U Music

127601

5

9X Jalwa

125552

6

MTV Beats

123265

7

Zoom

66235

8

Bindass

59034

9

Zee ETC Bollywood

28800

10

Music India

20915

11

WOW

16346

12

VH1

3017

13

MTV Beats HD

2427

14

9XO

1926

15

Sony Rox HD

1826

16

VH1 HD

78

   
