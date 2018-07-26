BARC Week 29: Bindaas makes surprise entry!

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Bindaas has made a surprise entry.

Also, amongst top music channel, Mastiii has witnessed, a rise in its numbers, by garnering 164910 impressions (‘000s), as compared to last week’s 161705 impressions (‘000s).

9XM has also acquired an extensive boost, in its figures, to 164706 impressions (‘000s) from 143675 impressions (‘000s), of the previous week. But, Sony MIX has maintained its position by receiving 135427 impressions (‘000s).

While Sony ROX HD has climbed above MTV Beats HD with 2026 impressions (‘000s), Zoom has also made a notable rise with 61387 impressions (‘000s) which is an increase from its last weeks 57674 impressions (‘000s).

Overall, in BARC Week 29, channels witnessed a good rise in numbers, with only some seeing a change in their positions.

Check the table here: