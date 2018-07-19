RadioandMusic
RNM
| 20 Jul 2018
resources
News
BARC Week 28: Mastiii fails to garner numbers; maintains position
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
BARC India Data | BARC India Data | 9XM | Mastiii | Sony Mix | MTV Beats | B4U Music | Music India | VH | Zoom | Zee ETC Bollywood | WOW | MTV Beats HD | Vh1 India |

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii continued to lead the chart, but witnessed drastic dip in numbers from 168470 impressions (‘000s) to 161705 impressions (‘000s). 

9X Jalwa climbed above B4U Music with 114564 impressions (‘000s). Zoom observed a noteworthy rise with 57674 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week when it received 50832 impressions (‘000s).

Besides, Music India drifted in its numbers with 17911 impressions (‘000s) as compared to BARC week 27, when it garnered 20505 impressions (‘000s).

MTV Beats too witnessed a notable rise, this week, with 104565 impressions (‘000s) while last week the channel acquired 99586 impressions (‘000s).

Furthermore, WOW Music, witnessed an increase of 16180 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week, when it got 14191 impressions (‘000s).

Overall, many channels witnessed a rise in their numbers in BARC Week 28.

Check the table below to know more:

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

Mastiii

161705

2

9XM

143675

3

Sony MIX

117234

4

9X Jalwa

114564

5

B4U Music

113714

6

MTV Beats

104565

7

Zoom

57674

8

Zee ETC Bollywood

26477

9

Music India

17911

10

WOW

16180

11

VH1

3213

12

9XO

2453

13

MTV Beats HD

2160

14

Sony Rox HD

1839

15

VH1 HD

1065

 

related stories
resources  |  17 Jul 2018

Bengaluru tops the Time Spent Listening

MUMBAI: RAM is back with charts from another week. This time the stations have again shown no major changes in the four metropolitan cities. But there was something that we observed in the RAM data.

resources  |  12 Jul 2018

BARC Week 27: Music India garners good number

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Music India made a notable rise with 20505 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel had acquired 17982 impressions (‘000s).

resources  |  09 Jul 2018

Week 25: Radio Mirchi and Radio City witness progress in Delhi

MUMBAI:  As per Week 25, Radio City, BIG FM, Radio Mirchi and RED FM have witnessed changes in their positions in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

resources

radio

mobile digital

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group