BARC Week 28: Mastiii fails to garner numbers; maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 28 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii continued to lead the chart, but witnessed drastic dip in numbers from 168470 impressions (‘000s) to 161705 impressions (‘000s).

9X Jalwa climbed above B4U Music with 114564 impressions (‘000s). Zoom observed a noteworthy rise with 57674 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week when it received 50832 impressions (‘000s).

Besides, Music India drifted in its numbers with 17911 impressions (‘000s) as compared to BARC week 27, when it garnered 20505 impressions (‘000s).

MTV Beats too witnessed a notable rise, this week, with 104565 impressions (‘000s) while last week the channel acquired 99586 impressions (‘000s).

Furthermore, WOW Music, witnessed an increase of 16180 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week, when it got 14191 impressions (‘000s).

Overall, many channels witnessed a rise in their numbers in BARC Week 28.

Check the table below to know more: