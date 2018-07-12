BARC Week 27: Music India garners good number

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Music India made a notable rise with 20505 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel had acquired 17982 impressions (‘000s).
When it comes to a good hike, Mastiii witnessed an increase in its numbers with 168470 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel received 155713 impressions (‘000s).
While 9XM has managed to climb above Sony MIX with 141617 impressions (‘000s), 9X Jalwa also made a noteworthy rise in its impressions with 111633 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s BARC Data. With 24118 impressions (‘000s), Zee ETC Bollywood also showed some improvement in its standing.
But, WOW Music declined in its numbers with 14191 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week when the channel received 15032 impressions (‘000s).
Overall, many channels witnessed a rise in numbers while a few saw a dip. Also, few channels witnessed change in their positions too.
View the chart for details:
Rank
Channel Name
Impressions '000
1
Mastiii
168470
2
9XM
141617
3
Sony MIX
116653
4
B4U Music
113385
5
9X Jalwa
111633
6
MTV Beats
99586
7
Zoom
50832
8
Zee ETC Bollywood
24118
9
Music India
20505
10
WOW
14191
11
VH1
3056
12
9XO
2070
13
MTV Beats HD
1994
14
Sony Rox HD
1527
15
VH1 HD
492