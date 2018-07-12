RadioandMusic
RNM
| 12 Jul 2018
resources
News
BARC Week 27: Music India garners good number
Events
Event Management | 12 Jun 2018

PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was once again a resounding success. Celebrating 18 consecutive years, PALM Expo, India continues to exemplify the unrivalled energy of the global pro sound and light industry. This year’s edition...

Most Viewed
Tags:
BARC India Data | BARC India Data | 9XM | Mastiii | Sony Mix | MTV Beats | B4U Music | Music India | VH | Zoom | Zee ETC Bollywood | WOW | MTV Beats HD | Vh1 India |

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Music India made a notable rise with 20505 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel had acquired 17982 impressions (‘000s).

When it comes to a good hike, Mastiii witnessed an increase in its numbers with 168470 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel received 155713 impressions (‘000s).

While 9XM has managed to climb above Sony MIX with 141617 impressions (‘000s), 9X Jalwa also made a noteworthy rise in its impressions with 111633 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s BARC Data. With 24118 impressions (‘000s), Zee ETC Bollywood also showed some improvement in its standing.

But, WOW Music declined in its numbers with 14191 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week when the channel received 15032 impressions (‘000s).

Overall, many channels witnessed a rise in numbers while a few saw a dip. Also, few channels witnessed  change in their positions too.

View the chart for details:

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

Mastiii

168470

2

9XM

141617

3

Sony MIX

116653

4

B4U Music

113385

5

9X Jalwa

111633

6

MTV Beats

99586

7

Zoom

50832

8

Zee ETC Bollywood

24118

9

Music India

20505

10

WOW

14191

11

VH1

3056

12

9XO

2070

13

MTV Beats HD

1994

14

Sony Rox HD

1527

15

VH1 HD

492

 

related stories
resources  |  09 Jul 2018

Week 25: Radio Mirchi and Radio City witness progress in Delhi

MUMBAI:  As per Week 25, Radio City, BIG FM, Radio Mirchi and RED FM have witnessed changes in their positions in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

resources  |  05 Jul 2018

Week 24: Radio Nasha enters top 5

MUMBAI:  HT Media’s Radio Nasha that entertains listeners in Mumbai and Delhi has made its way back to the top 5. The station regained its position after two weeks by pushing RED FM out of the list in Week 24.

resources  |  05 Jul 2018

BARC Week 26: Sony MIX witnesses a rise

MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Sony MIX witnessed an outstanding rise in its position. It has moved above 9XM with 128492 impressions (‘000s) than its earlier performance of 118530 impressions (‘000s).

explore RNMbiz

radio

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group