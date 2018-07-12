BARC Week 27: Music India garners good number

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Music India made a notable rise with 20505 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel had acquired 17982 impressions (‘000s).

When it comes to a good hike, Mastiii witnessed an increase in its numbers with 168470 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel received 155713 impressions (‘000s).

While 9XM has managed to climb above Sony MIX with 141617 impressions (‘000s), 9X Jalwa also made a noteworthy rise in its impressions with 111633 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s BARC Data. With 24118 impressions (‘000s), Zee ETC Bollywood also showed some improvement in its standing.

But, WOW Music declined in its numbers with 14191 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week when the channel received 15032 impressions (‘000s).

Overall, many channels witnessed a rise in numbers while a few saw a dip. Also, few channels witnessed change in their positions too.

View the chart for details: