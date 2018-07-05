Week 24: Radio Nasha enters top 5

MUMBAI: HT Media’s Radio Nasha that entertains listeners in Mumbai and Delhi has made its way back to the top 5. The station regained its position after two weeks by pushing RED FM out of the list in Week 24.

During Week 22, Nasha had only appeared in the Delhi ratings, while in Week 23, there was no trace of the station in both the cities.

In Week 24, Radio Nasha bagged the fifth position in Mumbai with share per cent 10.7 and T.S.L 4.56, whereas in Delhi, it holds the fourth position with share per cent 12.2 and T.S.L 4.14.

In Week 23, RED FM was in the fifth position in Mumbai with share per cent 12.2 and T.S.L 5.04, while in Delhi, AIR Gold FM held the fourth position with share per cent 11.3 and T.S.L 4.53 followed with RED FM. In the latest week, as Nasha barged in, AIR came to the fifth position with share per cent 10 and T.S.L 4.13.

MUMBAI

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 16.4 6.19 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 13.8 4.04 3 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12.5 4.57 4 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 12.4 4.44 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 10.7 4.56 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10.5 3.47 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.6 4.57 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 4.4 5.29 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3.5 2.31 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 2.8 3.41

DELHI

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19.3 5.05 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 12.5 3.46 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 12.3 3.14 4 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 12.2 4.14 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10 4.13 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 10 3.04 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8 3.06 8 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 4.3 2.29 9 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.9 2.4 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.6 1.59

KOLKATA

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 19 4.37 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18 7.1 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17.7 5.26 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 9.5 4 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.2 3.19 6 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 6.1 3.16 7 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.9 3.23 8 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.2 4.36 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4.1 3.21 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.4 2.57

