Week 24: Radio Nasha enters top 5

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: HT Media’s Radio Nasha that entertains listeners in Mumbai and Delhi has made its way back to the top 5. The station regained its position after two weeks by pushing RED FM out of the list in Week 24.
During Week 22, Nasha had only appeared in the Delhi ratings, while in Week 23, there was no trace of the station in both the cities.
In Week 24, Radio Nasha bagged the fifth position in Mumbai with share per cent 10.7 and T.S.L 4.56, whereas in Delhi, it holds the fourth position with share per cent 12.2 and T.S.L 4.14.
In Week 23, RED FM was in the fifth position in Mumbai with share per cent 12.2 and T.S.L 5.04, while in Delhi, AIR Gold FM held the fourth position with share per cent 11.3 and T.S.L 4.53 followed with RED FM. In the latest week, as Nasha barged in, AIR came to the fifth position with share per cent 10 and T.S.L 4.13.
MUMBAI
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Mumbai
16.4
6.19
2
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai
13.8
4.04
3
Big FM 92.7 Mumbai
12.5
4.57
4
Radio City 91.1 Mumbai
12.4
4.44
5
Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai
10.7
4.56
6
Red FM 93.5 Mumbai
10.5
3.47
7
AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai
6.6
4.57
8
REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai
4.4
5.29
9
Radio One 94.3 Mumbai
3.5
2.31
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai
2.8
3.41
DELHI
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Delhi
19.3
5.05
2
Radio City 91.1 Delhi
12.5
3.46
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi
12.3
3.14
4
Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi
12.2
4.14
5
AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi
10
4.13
6
Red FM 93.5 Delhi
10
3.04
7
Big FM 92.7 Delhi
8
3.06
8
Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi
4.3
2.29
9
Hit 95 FM Delhi
3.9
2.4
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi
3.6
1.59
KOLKATA
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata
19
4.37
2
Fever FM 104 Kolkata
18
7.1
3
Big FM 92.7 Kolkata
17.7
5.26
4
Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata
9.5
4
5
Red FM 93.5 Kolkata
9.2
3.19
6
Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata
6.1
3.16
7
Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata
5.9
3.23
8
Radio One 94.3 Kolkata
5.2
4.36
9
AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata
4.1
3.21
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata
2.4
2.57
BENGALURU
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio City 91.1 Bangalore
24.5
9.44
2
Big FM 92.7 Bangalore
17.8
6.53
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore
17.1
7.07
4
Fever FM 104 Bangalore
14
7.31
5
AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore
6.5
4.56
6
Red FM 93.5 Bangalore
6.1
4.01
7
AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore
5.5
5.05
8
Radio One 94.3 Bangalore
3.4
3.13
9
Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore
2
3.08
10
Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore
1.5
3.4