| 05 Jul 2018
BARC Week 26: Sony MIX witnesses a rise
Tags:
BARC India Data | 9XM | Mastiii | Sony Mix | MTV Beats | B4U Music | Music India | VH | Zoom | Zee ETC Bollywood | WOW | MTV Beats HD | Vh1 India |

MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Sony MIX witnessed an outstanding rise in its position. It has moved above 9XM with 128492 impressions (‘000s) than its earlier performance of 118530 impressions (‘000s).

Mastiii, on the contrary, has retained its top spot in the BARC chart with 155713 impressions (‘000s).

Apart from these, B4U Music has managed to climb above MTV Beats with 111239 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week, when the channel received 108999 impressions (‘000s).

Also, the newly launched channel WOW has, unfortunately, scaled down with 15032 impressions (‘000s), compared to last week, when the channel got 16131 impressions (‘000s).

Lastly, VH1 witnessed a rise with 2651 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it attained 2463 impressions (‘000s).

Though channels witnessed a drift in their positions, they have managed to get respectable numbers for themselves.

Click here to view the table:

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

Mastiii

155713

2

Sony MIX

128492

3

9XM

127181

4

B4U Music

111239

5

MTV Beats

108361

6

9X Jalwa

102112

7

Zoom

53278

8

Zee ETC Bollywood

23502

9

Music India

17982

10

WOW

15032

11

VH1

2651

12

Sony Rox HD

1850

13

MTV Beats HD

1850

14

9XO

1789

15

VH1 HD

397

