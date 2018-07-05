BARC Week 26: Sony MIX witnesses a rise

MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Sony MIX witnessed an outstanding rise in its position. It has moved above 9XM with 128492 impressions (‘000s) than its earlier performance of 118530 impressions (‘000s).

Mastiii, on the contrary, has retained its top spot in the BARC chart with 155713 impressions (‘000s).

Apart from these, B4U Music has managed to climb above MTV Beats with 111239 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week, when the channel received 108999 impressions (‘000s).

Also, the newly launched channel WOW has, unfortunately, scaled down with 15032 impressions (‘000s), compared to last week, when the channel got 16131 impressions (‘000s).

Lastly, VH1 witnessed a rise with 2651 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it attained 2463 impressions (‘000s).

Though channels witnessed a drift in their positions, they have managed to get respectable numbers for themselves.

Click here to view the table: