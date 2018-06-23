BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart and has received a climb with 156248 impressions (‘000s).

9X Jalwa scales above Sony MIX with 113520 impressions (‘000s) while last time the channel had received 110589 impressions (‘000s). B4U Music gets a hike with 106523 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week where it acquired 105543 impressions (‘000s).

Zoom receives a rise in it’s numbers with 54003 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s 47471 impressions (‘000s). New channel WOW has also received a significant rise with 14902 impressions (‘000s).

Overall channels, have not drifted their positions but have made certain changes in their numbers.

Check the table for more: