BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise
Tags:
BARC India Data | BARC India Data | 9XM | Mastiii | Sony Mix | MTV Beats | B4U Music | Music India | Zoom | Vh1 | Zee ETC Bollywood | WOW | MTV Beats HD | Vh1 India |

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart and has received a climb with 156248 impressions (‘000s).

9X Jalwa scales above Sony MIX with 113520 impressions (‘000s) while last time the channel had received 110589 impressions (‘000s). B4U Music gets a hike with 106523 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week where it acquired 105543 impressions (‘000s).

Zoom receives a rise in it’s numbers with 54003 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s 47471 impressions (‘000s). New channel WOW has also received a significant rise with 14902 impressions (‘000s).

Overall channels, have not drifted their positions but have made certain changes in their numbers.

Check the table for more:

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

Mastiii

156248

2

9XM

137932

3

9X Jalwa

113520

4

Sony MIX

113388

5

B4U Music

106523

6

MTV Beats

96733

7

Zoom

54003

8

Zee ETC Bollywood

21043

9

Music India

19629

10

WOW

14902

11

VH1

2901

12

9XO

2420

13

MTV Beats HD

1671

14

Sony Rox HD

1239

15

VH1 HD

182

