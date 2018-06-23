BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart and has received a climb with 156248 impressions (‘000s).
9X Jalwa scales above Sony MIX with 113520 impressions (‘000s) while last time the channel had received 110589 impressions (‘000s). B4U Music gets a hike with 106523 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week where it acquired 105543 impressions (‘000s).
Zoom receives a rise in it’s numbers with 54003 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s 47471 impressions (‘000s). New channel WOW has also received a significant rise with 14902 impressions (‘000s).
Overall channels, have not drifted their positions but have made certain changes in their numbers.
Check the table for more:
Rank
Channel Name
Impressions '000
1
Mastiii
156248
2
9XM
137932
3
9X Jalwa
113520
4
Sony MIX
113388
5
B4U Music
106523
6
MTV Beats
96733
7
Zoom
54003
8
Zee ETC Bollywood
21043
9
Music India
19629
10
WOW
14902
11
VH1
2901
12
9XO
2420
13
MTV Beats HD
1671
14
Sony Rox HD
1239
15
VH1 HD
182