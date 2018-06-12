RadioandMusic
RAM Week 20-21: Stations maintain their positions
MUMBAI: In RAM week 20 and 21, Fever FM topped the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi at 6.49 and 4.47 T.S.L (week 20) and 6.17 and 4.37 TSL (week 21) respectively. While the share percentage of the radio station was recorded 17 per cent in Mumbai and 18.1 per cent in Delhi for week 20, it was 16.1 per cent and 18.6 per cent in week 21 in Mumbai and Delhi respectively. Fever FM 104 stood second in Kolkata in both weeks, with a share of 17.9 share per cent and T.S.L for week 20 and 18.3 share per cent share and 6.38 T.S.L for week 21 respectively. But, Fever FM had to settle at position four in Bangalore during both weeks with a share of 14.3 share per cent and T.S.L of 7.43 share per cent for week 20 and a share of 13.4 share per cent and T.S.L of 7.31 respectively. 

Among the other radio stations, Radio Mirchi 98.3 ruled Kolkata in week 20 and 21, while the share per cent was 18.8 in week 20 and 19.3 share per cent in week 21, the T.S.L. was 4.39 and 4.38 respectively. Big FM 92.7 stood consistently third in Kolkatta with 17.7 share per cent and 5.32 T.S.L in week 20 and 17.5 share per cent and 5.25 T.S.L for week 21 respectively.

Radio City 91.1 was the star in Bangalore in week 20 and 21 with share of 25.4 per cent and T.S.L. 9.51 in week 20 and share per cent of 26 and T.S.L. 9.56 in week 21.

RAM data Week 21-

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

16.1

6.17

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

13.6

4.02

3

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

13.1

5.15

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

13

5.13

5

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

10.4

4.32

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

10.2

3.5

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

7

4.42

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

4.1

4.29

9

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

3.2

3.29

10

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

2.9

2.06

 

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

19.3

4.38

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

18.3

6.38

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.5

5.25

4

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.7

3.23

5

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

8.7

3.38

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

6.3

3.44

7

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.7

3.08

8

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

4.4

3.49

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4

3.39

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.8

3.12

 

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

18.6

4.36

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13

3.46

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

11.9

3.07

4

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

11

3.41

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.7

4.22

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

9.9

3.15

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.5

3.16

8

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

4.6

2.32

9

Hit 95 FM Delhi

4

2.44

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.6

1.53

 

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

26

9.56

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

17.6

6.47

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

16.9

6.53

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

13.4

7.31

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

6.2

5.04

6

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

5.7

4.57

7

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.2

3.47

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

3.9

3.5

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.9

2.44

10

Akashavani Bangalore

1.2

3.02

