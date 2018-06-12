RAM Week 20-21: Stations maintain their positions

MUMBAI: In RAM week 20 and 21, Fever FM topped the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi at 6.49 and 4.47 T.S.L (week 20) and 6.17 and 4.37 TSL (week 21) respectively. While the share percentage of the radio station was recorded 17 per cent in Mumbai and 18.1 per cent in Delhi for week 20, it was 16.1 per cent and 18.6 per cent in week 21 in Mumbai and Delhi respectively. Fever FM 104 stood second in Kolkata in both weeks, with a share of 17.9 share per cent and T.S.L for week 20 and 18.3 share per cent share and 6.38 T.S.L for week 21 respectively. But, Fever FM had to settle at position four in Bangalore during both weeks with a share of 14.3 share per cent and T.S.L of 7.43 share per cent for week 20 and a share of 13.4 share per cent and T.S.L of 7.31 respectively.

Among the other radio stations, Radio Mirchi 98.3 ruled Kolkata in week 20 and 21, while the share per cent was 18.8 in week 20 and 19.3 share per cent in week 21, the T.S.L. was 4.39 and 4.38 respectively. Big FM 92.7 stood consistently third in Kolkatta with 17.7 share per cent and 5.32 T.S.L in week 20 and 17.5 share per cent and 5.25 T.S.L for week 21 respectively.

Radio City 91.1 was the star in Bangalore in week 20 and 21 with share of 25.4 per cent and T.S.L. 9.51 in week 20 and share per cent of 26 and T.S.L. 9.56 in week 21.

RAM data Week 21-

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 16.1 6.17 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 13.6 4.02 3 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 13.1 5.15 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 13 5.13 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 10.4 4.32 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10.2 3.5 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 7 4.42 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 4.1 4.29 9 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 3.2 3.29 10 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 2.9 2.06

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 19.3 4.38 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18.3 6.38 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17.5 5.25 4 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.7 3.23 5 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 8.7 3.38 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 6.3 3.44 7 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5.7 3.08 8 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 4.4 3.49 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4 3.39 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.8 3.12

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 18.6 4.36 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 13 3.46 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 11.9 3.07 4 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 11 3.41 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.7 4.22 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 9.9 3.15 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.5 3.16 8 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 4.6 2.32 9 Hit 95 FM Delhi 4 2.44 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.6 1.53