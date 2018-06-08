BARC Week 22: Mastiii's struggle to reclaim the first position remain futile

MUMBAI: Not much changed in Audience Broadcast Research Council’s (BARC) Week 22 data in comparison to Week 21. The all India, (U+R) data just witnessed a slight shift between 9X Jalwa and MTV Beats. Jalwa took the lead with 113920 impressions (‘000s) and Beats stepped down with 101447 impressions (‘000s).

Amongst other channels, 9XM continued to rule the chart with 145297 impressions (‘000s). Mastiii’s struggle to return to the numero uno position remained futile. It stayed in the second place with 136195 impressions (‘000s).

With 9XM and Mastiii claiming the first two positions, the other spots went to Sony MIX, B4U Music and 9X Jalwa in the top 5 positions.

For more check the chart below -