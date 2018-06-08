RadioandMusic
RNM
| 08 Jun 2018
resources
News
BARC Week 22: Mastiii's struggle to reclaim the first position remain futile
Events
| 19 Apr 2018

India Radio Forum and PromaxBDA onboard Moe's Art as 'Communication Partner'

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum Awards 2018 and PromaxBDA India - the two prestigious platforms that honour excellence in marketing and design, in the radio industry and on television respectively, have partnered with Moe’s Art - a multi-faceted communications firm with extensive expertise in innovation...

Most Viewed
Tags:
BARC India Data | Mastiii | 9XM | MTV Beats | Sony Mix | B4U Music | 9X Jalwa |

MUMBAI: Not much changed in Audience Broadcast Research Council’s (BARC) Week 22 data in comparison to Week 21. The all India, (U+R) data just witnessed a slight shift between 9X Jalwa and MTV Beats. Jalwa took the lead with 113920 impressions (‘000s) and Beats stepped down with 101447 impressions (‘000s).

Amongst other channels, 9XM continued to rule the chart with 145297 impressions (‘000s). Mastiii’s struggle to return to the numero uno position remained futile. It stayed in the second place with 136195 impressions (‘000s).

With 9XM and Mastiii claiming the first two positions, the other spots went to Sony MIX, B4U Music and 9X Jalwa in the top 5 positions.

For more check the chart below -

 

Channel Name

Impressions '000

9XM

145297

Mastiii

136195

Sony MIX

125409

B4U Music

113965

9X Jalwa

113920

MTV Beats

101447

Zoom

52607

Music India

23313

Zee ETC Bollywood

22621

WOW

13471

VH1

3640

9XO

2164

MTV Beats HD

1569

Sony Rox HD

979

VH1 HD

580

related stories
television channels  |  01 Jun 2018

Bollywood's musical brigade to share secrets and more on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: Everyone likes music, but simply music can get mundane, hence to make their already colourful channel more appealing MTV Beats is turning ‘June’ musical with its special line-up.

resources  |  31 May 2018

BARC Week 21: 9XM rules

MUMBAI: In week 21 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), impressions (‘000s), 9XM continued to rule the charts with 145836 impressions (‘000s). On the other hand, Mastiii received a hike with 139767 impressions (‘000s).

resources  |  29 May 2018

RAM: Radio City gains highest share per cent and T.S.L

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 19, Fever FM turned out to be a clear winner with it topping the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi with 17.4 and 18.6 share per cent and 6.37 and 4.5 T.S.L respectively.

explore RNMbiz

radio

resources

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group