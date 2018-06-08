BARC Week 22: Mastiii's struggle to reclaim the first position remain futile

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: Not much changed in Audience Broadcast Research Council’s (BARC) Week 22 data in comparison to Week 21. The all India, (U+R) data just witnessed a slight shift between 9X Jalwa and MTV Beats. Jalwa took the lead with 113920 impressions (‘000s) and Beats stepped down with 101447 impressions (‘000s).
Amongst other channels, 9XM continued to rule the chart with 145297 impressions (‘000s). Mastiii’s struggle to return to the numero uno position remained futile. It stayed in the second place with 136195 impressions (‘000s).
With 9XM and Mastiii claiming the first two positions, the other spots went to Sony MIX, B4U Music and 9X Jalwa in the top 5 positions.
For more check the chart below -
Channel Name
Impressions '000
9XM
145297
Mastiii
136195
Sony MIX
125409
B4U Music
113965
9X Jalwa
113920
MTV Beats
101447
Zoom
52607
Music India
23313
Zee ETC Bollywood
22621
WOW
13471
VH1
3640
9XO
2164
MTV Beats HD
1569
Sony Rox HD
979
VH1 HD
580