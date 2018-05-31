RadioandMusic
BARC Week 21: 9XM rules
| 19 Apr 2018

India Radio Forum and PromaxBDA onboard Moe's Art as 'Communication Partner'

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum Awards 2018 and PromaxBDA India - the two prestigious platforms that honour excellence in marketing and design, in the radio industry and on television respectively, have partnered with Moe’s Art - a multi-faceted communications firm with extensive expertise in innovation...

BARC India Data | BARC India Data | 9XM | Mastiii | Sony Mix | MTV Beats | B4U Music | Music India | Zoom | Zee ETC Bollywood | WOW | MTV Beats HD | Vh1 India |

MUMBAI: In week 21 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), impressions (‘000s), 9XM continued to rule the charts with 145836 impressions (‘000s). On the other hand, Mastiii received a hike with 139767 impressions (‘000s). Sony MIX acquired an impressive rise with 126374 impressions (‘000s).

MTV Beats witnessed a dip with 108452 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s 116105 impressions (‘000s). 9X Jalwa plunged with 104314 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week where it received 108097 impressions (‘000s).

Zoom too dropped in numbers with 51927 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week when it acquired 57818 impressions (‘000s).

Check the table for more:

Channel Name

Impressions '000

9XM

145836

Mastiii

139767

Sony MIX

126374

B4U Music

116087

MTV Beats

108452

9X Jalwa

104314

Zoom

51927

Music India

21909

Zee ETC Bollywood

19629

WOW

12290

VH1

4015

9XO

2069

MTV Beats HD

1590

Sony Rox HD

1222

VH1 HD

464

