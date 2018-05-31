BARC Week 21: 9XM rules

MUMBAI: In week 21 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), impressions (‘000s), 9XM continued to rule the charts with 145836 impressions (‘000s). On the other hand, Mastiii received a hike with 139767 impressions (‘000s). Sony MIX acquired an impressive rise with 126374 impressions (‘000s).

MTV Beats witnessed a dip with 108452 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s 116105 impressions (‘000s). 9X Jalwa plunged with 104314 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week where it received 108097 impressions (‘000s).

Zoom too dropped in numbers with 51927 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week when it acquired 57818 impressions (‘000s).

Check the table for more: