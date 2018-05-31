BARC Week 21: 9XM rules

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 21 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), impressions (‘000s), 9XM continued to rule the charts with 145836 impressions (‘000s). On the other hand, Mastiii received a hike with 139767 impressions (‘000s). Sony MIX acquired an impressive rise with 126374 impressions (‘000s).
MTV Beats witnessed a dip with 108452 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s 116105 impressions (‘000s). 9X Jalwa plunged with 104314 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week where it received 108097 impressions (‘000s).
Zoom too dropped in numbers with 51927 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week when it acquired 57818 impressions (‘000s).
Check the table for more:
Channel Name
Impressions '000
9XM
145836
Mastiii
139767
Sony MIX
126374
B4U Music
116087
MTV Beats
108452
9X Jalwa
104314
Zoom
51927
Music India
21909
Zee ETC Bollywood
19629
WOW
12290
VH1
4015
9XO
2069
MTV Beats HD
1590
Sony Rox HD
1222
VH1 HD
464