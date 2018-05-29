RAM: Radio City gains highest share per cent and T.S.L

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 19, Fever FM turned out to be a clear winner with it topping the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi with 17.4 and 18.6 share per cent and 6.37 and 4.5 T.S.L respectively. It bagged the second position in Kolkata with 18.2 share per cent and 6.5 T.S.L, but the brand witnessed a low in Bangalore with 14.5 share per cent and 7.28 T.S.L.

Amongst other radio networks, Radio Mirchi claimed the top most position in Kolkata with 19 share per cent and 4.28 T.SL. Big FM bagged the third place with 17.9 share per cent and 5.46 T.S.L.

Radio City that witnessed an average performance in other cities had a huge number to showcase in Bangalore. With 25.7 share per cent and 9.16 T.S.L it turned out to be a station with the highest numbers across the cities and radio stations.

Check the table below for more -

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 17.4 6.37 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 14.1 4.3 3 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 13.1 5.19 4 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 12.1 4.46 5 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10.5 4.13 6 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 10.1 5.18 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.4 4.26 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 4.4 6.28 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3.2 2.18 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 2.6 3.36

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 19 4.28 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18.2 6.52 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17.9 5.46 4 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 10.2 3.28 5 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 6.9 3.26 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 6.4 3.49 7 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5.3 3.05 8 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 5 3.52 9 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 4.9 3.55 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 3 3.12

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 18.6 4.5 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 13.1 4.02 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 12.4 3.19 4 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 11.7 3.58 5 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 10.6 3.08 6 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 9.5 3.53 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.3 3.09 8 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 4.4 2.27 9 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.8 2.18 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.4 1.4

Bangalore