RAM: Radio City gains highest share per cent and T.S.L

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 19, Fever FM turned out to be a clear winner with it topping the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi with 17.4 and 18.6 share per cent and 6.37 and 4.5 T.S.L respectively. It bagged the second position in Kolkata with 18.2 share per cent and 6.5 T.S.L, but the brand witnessed a low in Bangalore with 14.5 share per cent and 7.28 T.S.L.
Amongst other radio networks, Radio Mirchi claimed the top most position in Kolkata with 19 share per cent and 4.28 T.SL. Big FM bagged the third place with 17.9 share per cent and 5.46 T.S.L.
Radio City that witnessed an average performance in other cities had a huge number to showcase in Bangalore. With 25.7 share per cent and 9.16 T.S.L it turned out to be a station with the highest numbers across the cities and radio stations.
Check the table below for more -
Mumbai
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Mumbai
17.4
6.37
2
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai
14.1
4.3
3
Big FM 92.7 Mumbai
13.1
5.19
4
Radio City 91.1 Mumbai
12.1
4.46
5
Red FM 93.5 Mumbai
10.5
4.13
6
Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai
10.1
5.18
7
AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai
6.4
4.26
8
REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai
4.4
6.28
9
Radio One 94.3 Mumbai
3.2
2.18
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai
2.6
3.36
Kolkata
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata
19
4.28
2
Fever FM 104 Kolkata
18.2
6.52
3
Big FM 92.7 Kolkata
17.9
5.46
4
Red FM 93.5 Kolkata
10.2
3.28
5
Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata
6.9
3.26
6
Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata
6.4
3.49
7
Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata
5.3
3.05
8
AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata
5
3.52
9
Radio One 94.3 Kolkata
4.9
3.55
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata
3
3.12
Delhi
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Delhi
18.6
4.5
2
Radio City 91.1 Delhi
13.1
4.02
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi
12.4
3.19
4
Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi
11.7
3.58
5
Red FM 93.5 Delhi
10.6
3.08
6
AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi
9.5
3.53
7
Big FM 92.7 Delhi
8.3
3.09
8
Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi
4.4
2.27
9
Hit 95 FM Delhi
3.8
2.18
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi
3.4
1.4
Bangalore
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio City 91.1 Bangalore
25.7
9.16
2
Big FM 92.7 Bangalore
18.1
7.07
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore
17.2
6.49
4
Fever FM 104 Bangalore
14.5
7.28
5
AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore
6.1
5.29
6
Red FM 93.5 Bangalore
5.3
3.45
7
AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore
5.1
5.52
8
Radio One 94.3 Bangalore
4.5
4.17
9
Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore
1.7
2.34
10
Akashavani Bangalore
0.7
2.32