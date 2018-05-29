RadioandMusic
RAM: Radio City gains highest share per cent and T.S.L
| 19 Apr 2018

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 19, Fever FM turned out to be a clear winner with it topping the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi with 17.4 and 18.6 share per cent and 6.37 and 4.5 T.S.L respectively. It bagged the second position in Kolkata with 18.2 share per cent and 6.5 T.S.L, but the brand witnessed a low in Bangalore with 14.5 share per cent and 7.28 T.S.L.

Amongst other radio networks, Radio Mirchi claimed the top most position in Kolkata with 19 share per cent and 4.28 T.SL. Big FM bagged the third place with 17.9 share per cent and 5.46 T.S.L.

Radio City that witnessed an average performance in other cities had a huge number to showcase in Bangalore. With 25.7 share per cent and 9.16 T.S.L it turned out to be a station with the highest numbers across the cities and radio stations.

Check the table below for more - 

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

17.4

6.37

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

14.1

4.3

3

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

13.1

5.19

4

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

12.1

4.46

5

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

10.5

4.13

6

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

10.1

5.18

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6.4

4.26

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

4.4

6.28

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

3.2

2.18

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

2.6

3.36

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

19

4.28

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

18.2

6.52

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.9

5.46

4

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

10.2

3.28

5

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

6.9

3.26

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

6.4

3.49

7

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.3

3.05

8

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

5

3.52

9

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

4.9

3.55

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

3

3.12

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

18.6

4.5

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13.1

4.02

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

12.4

3.19

4

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

11.7

3.58

5

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

10.6

3.08

6

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

9.5

3.53

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.3

3.09

8

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

4.4

2.27

9

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.8

2.18

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.4

1.4

Bangalore

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

25.7

9.16

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

18.1

7.07

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

17.2

6.49

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

14.5

7.28

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

6.1

5.29

6

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.3

3.45

7

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

5.1

5.52

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

4.5

4.17

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.7

2.34

10

Akashavani Bangalore

0.7

2.32

 

