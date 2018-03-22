RadioandMusic
BARC Week 11: 9X Jalwa scales down
MUMBAI: In Week 11 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9XM slips down to the fifth position with 117429 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it had acquired the third position with 127657 impressions (‘000s). Zee ETC Bollywood slides above Music India with 20788 impressions (‘000s) whereas in Week 10 it acquired 19569 impressions (‘000s).

Mastiii maintans its positions with an increase of 172276 impressions (‘000s) when it received 166272 impressions (‘000s) last week. Sony MIX manages to push itself above B4U Music with 135895 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it acquired 123745 impressions (‘000s).

Channels to face a rise in their impressions were Mastiii, 9XM, Sony MIX, B4U Music, Zoom, Zee ETC Bollywood, MTV Beats and Sony ROX HD. While channels who dipped in their numbers were VH1, 9XO, 9X Jalwa and Music India.

Overall channels have received have received a hike in their impressions as compared to last week.

Check the table below:

Channel Name

Impressions '000

 Mastiii

172276

9XM

153548

Sony MIX

135895

B4U Music

132922

9X Jalwa

117429

MTV Beats

109538

Zoom

57288

Zee ETC Bollywood

20788

Music India

20619

VH1

3018

9XO

2574

MTV Beats HD

1844

Sony Rox HD

1555

VH1 HD

130

 

