Delhi stays stagnant in RAM Week 9

MUMBAI: Week 9 in RAM ratings again sees no major hustle in terms of T.S.L, share per cent and rankings. Surprisingly, the capital city which witness changes in the ratings each week remains stagnant this week.

In fact, Bengaluru which has been a constant position holder, this time has made minor shifts in the fifth position. In Week 8, AIR Rainbow 101.3 was holding the fifth position with T.S.L 5.26 and share per cent 6.4. The recent week data has RED FM in the fifth position, pushing AIR below with T.S.L 4.38 and share per cent 6.1.

In Mumbai market, the third and fourth position have some shifts in positions between Radio City and BIG FM. Radio City which is now in the third place has T.S.L 5.15 and share per cent 13.3 while BIG FM has come to the fourth position with T.S.L 5.05 and share per cent 12.5.

BIG FM and Fever FM which were in the second and the third position respectively in Week 8 have now made a move by switching positions. In Week 9, Fever FM in the second position has T.S.L 6.29 and share per cent 17.4 while BIG FM’s T.S.L 5.26 and share per cent 16.7.

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 15.2 6.01 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 14.2 4.21 3 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 13.3 5.15 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12.5 5.05 5 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 11.2 4.07 6 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 9.4 5.05 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 7.1 5.26 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 3.5 4.47 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3.3 2.26 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 3.1 4.26

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 20.6 5.06 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 17.4 6.29 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 16.7 5.26 4 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.6 3.26 5 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 9.2 4.09 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 6.2 3.59 7 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.1 4.21 8 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 5 3.37 9 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5 2.48 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.9 3.3

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19.6 5.01 2 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 12.3 4.01 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 12.2 3.19 4 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 11.1 3.35 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.5 4.34 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 9.5 3.05 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.5 3.05 8 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 4.5 2.45 9 Hit 95 FM Delhi 4 2.41 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.3 2.05

