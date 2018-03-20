RadioandMusic
Delhi stays stagnant in RAM Week 9
Tags:
RAM | Mumbai | Kolkata | Delhi | Bengaluru | Ram ratings | Radio City | Big FM | Fever FM | Red FM | AIR Rainbow 101.3 |

MUMBAI: Week 9 in RAM ratings again sees no major hustle in terms of T.S.L, share per cent and rankings. Surprisingly, the capital city which witness changes in the ratings each week remains stagnant this week.

In fact, Bengaluru which has been a constant position holder, this time has made minor shifts in the fifth position. In Week 8, AIR Rainbow 101.3 was holding the fifth position with T.S.L 5.26 and share per cent 6.4. The recent week data has RED FM in the fifth position, pushing AIR below with T.S.L 4.38 and share per cent 6.1.

In Mumbai market, the third and fourth position have some shifts in positions between Radio City and BIG FM. Radio City which is now in the third place has T.S.L 5.15 and share per cent 13.3 while BIG FM has come to the fourth position with T.S.L 5.05 and share per cent 12.5.

BIG FM and Fever FM which were in the second and the third position respectively in Week 8 have now made a move by switching positions. In Week 9, Fever FM in the second position has T.S.L 6.29 and share per cent 17.4 while BIG FM’s T.S.L 5.26 and share per cent 16.7.

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

15.2

6.01

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

14.2

4.21

3

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

13.3

5.15

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.5

5.05

5

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

11.2

4.07

6

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

9.4

5.05

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

7.1

5.26

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

3.5

4.47

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

3.3

2.26

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

3.1

4.26

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

20.6

5.06

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

17.4

6.29

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

16.7

5.26

4

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.6

3.26

5

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

9.2

4.09

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

6.2

3.59

7

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.1

4.21

8

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

5

3.37

9

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5

2.48

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.9

3.3

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

19.6

5.01

2

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

12.3

4.01

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

12.2

3.19

4

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

11.1

3.35

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.5

4.34

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

9.5

3.05

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.5

3.05

8

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

4.5

2.45

9

Hit 95 FM Delhi

4

2.41

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.3

2.05

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

25.1

9.59

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

18.4

7.29

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

17.1

7.37

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

14.1

7.55

5

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

6.1

4.38

6

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

5.8

4.55

7

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

5.1

5.04

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

4.2

4.16

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.3

2.36

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.3

3.4

