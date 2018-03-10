BIG FM makes a move in Mumbai and Kolkata

MUMBAI: In Week 8, the radio stations leaded in the first position same as last week. On observing Week 7 and Week 8, BIG FM made an upward move in Mumbai and Kolkata.

In Week 7, Radio City in Mumbai was at the third position with share per cent 13.1 and T.S.L 4.38, BIG FM at the fourth position with share per cent 12.7 and T.S.L 5.04. In Week 8, BIG FM inclined a position higher to the third position with share per cent 13.4 and T.S.L 5.21 while Radio City moved to the fourth position with share per cent 13.3 and T.S.L 5.14.

In Kolkata, Fever FM was in the second position in the previous week with share per cent 17.3, T.S.L 6.55 and BIG FM was in the third position with share per cent 16.7 and T.S.L 5.23. In the current week, BIG FM elevated to the second position with share per cent 17.8 and T.S.L 5.36 and pushed Fever FM to the third with share per cent 16.7 and T.S.L 6.1.

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 15.9 6.21 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 13.7 4.19 3 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 13.4 5.21 4 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 13.3 5.14 5 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10.9 4.09 6 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 9.3 5.22 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 7.6 5.1 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 3.9 5.07 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3.1 2.18 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 2.9 3.2

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 19.8 4.39 2 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17.8 5.36 3 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 16.7 6.1 4 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.6 3.15 5 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 9.3 4.26 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 6.3 3.53 7 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.3 4.21 8 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 4.7 2.49 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4.6 3.28 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 3 4.07

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19.9 5.13 2 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 12.8 4.11 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 12.3 3.23 4 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 11.4 4.03 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.9 4.31 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 9.4 3.16 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.2 3.22 8 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 3.8 2.26 9 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.5 2.34 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.1 1.49

Bengaluru