BIG FM makes a move in Mumbai and Kolkata
RAM | Mumbai | Kolkata | Bengaluru | Delhi | Big FM | Fever FM | Radio City |

MUMBAI: In Week 8, the radio stations leaded in the first position same as last week. On observing Week 7 and Week 8, BIG FM made an upward move in Mumbai and Kolkata.

In Week 7, Radio City in Mumbai was at the third position with share per cent 13.1 and T.S.L 4.38, BIG FM at the fourth position with share per cent 12.7 and T.S.L 5.04. In Week 8, BIG FM inclined a position higher to the third position with share per cent 13.4 and T.S.L 5.21 while Radio City moved to the fourth position with share per cent 13.3 and T.S.L 5.14.

In Kolkata, Fever FM was in the second position in the previous week with share per cent 17.3, T.S.L 6.55 and BIG FM was in the third position with share per cent 16.7 and T.S.L 5.23. In the current week, BIG FM elevated to the second position with share per cent 17.8 and T.S.L 5.36 and pushed Fever FM to the third with share per cent 16.7 and T.S.L 6.1.

Mumbai

RankStationsShare %T.S.L.
1Fever FM 104 Mumbai15.96.21
2Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai13.74.19
3Big FM 92.7 Mumbai13.45.21
4Radio City 91.1 Mumbai13.35.14
5Red FM 93.5 Mumbai10.94.09
6Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai9.35.22
7AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai7.65.1
8REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai3.95.07
9Radio One 94.3 Mumbai3.12.18
10AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai2.93.2

Kolkata

RankStationsShare %T.S.L.
1Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata19.84.39
2Big FM 92.7 Kolkata17.85.36
3Fever FM 104 Kolkata16.76.1
4Red FM 93.5 Kolkata9.63.15
5Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata9.34.26
6Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata6.33.53
7Radio One 94.3 Kolkata5.34.21
8Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata4.72.49
9AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata4.63.28
10AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata34.07

Delhi

RankStationsShare %T.S.L.
1Fever FM 104 Delhi19.95.13
2Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi12.84.11
3Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi12.33.23
4Radio City 91.1 Delhi11.44.03
5AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi10.94.31
6Red FM 93.5 Delhi9.43.16
7Big FM 92.7 Delhi8.23.22
8Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi3.82.26
9Hit 95 FM Delhi3.52.34
10AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi3.11.49

Bengaluru

RankStationsShare %T.S.L.
1Radio City 91.1 Bangalore25.29.48
2Big FM 92.7 Bangalore17.67.2
3Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore16.87.19
4Fever FM 104 Bangalore14.17.44
5AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore6.45.26
6Red FM 93.5 Bangalore5.94.12
7AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore5.45.34
8Radio One 94.3 Bangalore4.94.36
9Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore1.62.38
10Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore12.42
