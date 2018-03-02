RadioandMusic
BARC Week 8: B4U Music and Sony MIX witness significant rise
MUMBAI: In week 8 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintained its mark and has scaled its impressions with170892 (‘000s) as compared to last week’s impressions 156149 (‘000s). Sony MIX has pushed itself above B4U Music with 128291 impressions (‘000s). 9XO has scaled above VH1 with 2489 impressions (‘000s) where last week it acquired 2315 impressions (‘000s).

Channels which marked a significant rise in their impressions were B4U Music, Mastiii, Zoom, Zee ETC Bollywood, Sony MIX, Music India, MTV Beats HD while channels who faced a downward pull in their impressions (‘000s) were Sony ROX HD and 9XM.

Overall analysis: As compared to the last week, channels have marked a rise in their impressions (‘000s). Sony MIX and B4U Music were the two channels who marked a notable rise.

View the chart for more:

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

170892

9XM

155233

Sony MIX

128291

B4U Music

127147

9X Jalwa

119440

MTV Beats

104478

Zoom

58208

Music India

26663

Zee ETC Bollywood

19896

9XO

2745

VH1

2489

MTV Beats HD

2012

VH1 HD

1609

Sony Rox HD

997

