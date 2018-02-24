RadioandMusic
No major changes witnessed in RAM Week 6
MUMBAI: The last week of February under RAM data has shown no major changes in the positioning. Amongst the four cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru radio stations have shown no changes in the first five positions. While Delhi and Kolkata have some small shifts in the positions.

In Kolkata, Week 5 has BIG FM in the second position with share per cent 17 and T.S.L 5.2 and Fever FM in the third position with share per cent 16.8 and T.S.L 5.51. In Week 6, Fever FM elevated to the second position with share per cent 18.5, T.S.L 6.51 positing BIG FM to the third position with share per cent 16.3 and T.S.L 5.04.

Delhi saw a tiff between Radio Nasha and Radio City. In Week 5, Radio Nasha was in the second position with share per cent 12.2 and T.S.L 3.59, while Radio City was in the fourth position with share per cent 11.8 and T.S.L 3.39.   Radio City pushed Nasha to its fourth position with share per cent 11.6 and T.S.L 4.03, taking the second with share per cent 13 and T.S.L 3.46.

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

16.2

5.56

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

14.3

4.1

3

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

13.5

5.13

4

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

12.8

4.49

5

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

11.6

4.06

6

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

8.8

4.37

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6.7

4.31

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

3.9

5.09

9

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

3.4

3.19

10

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

2.9

2.06

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

17.4

4.41

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13

3.46

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

12.3

3.09

4

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

11.6

4.03

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.6

4.35

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

10.1

3.11

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

9

3.07

8

Hit 95 FM Delhi

4.1

2.4

9

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

4.1

2.29

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.8

1.58

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

20.2

4.46

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

18.5

6.51

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

16.3

5.04

4

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.7

3.14

5

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

9.4

4.23

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.8

3.35

7

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.7

4.34

8

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

4.9

2.56

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4

2.52

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.6

4.04

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

24.9

9.34

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

18.3

7.08

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

16.9

7.03

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

13.9

7.32

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

6.5

5.01

6

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

5.6

5.32

7

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.5

4.01

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

4.1

4.08

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.4

2.34

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.3

2.55

 

