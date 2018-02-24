No major changes witnessed in RAM Week 6

MUMBAI: The last week of February under RAM data has shown no major changes in the positioning. Amongst the four cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru radio stations have shown no changes in the first five positions. While Delhi and Kolkata have some small shifts in the positions.

In Kolkata, Week 5 has BIG FM in the second position with share per cent 17 and T.S.L 5.2 and Fever FM in the third position with share per cent 16.8 and T.S.L 5.51. In Week 6, Fever FM elevated to the second position with share per cent 18.5, T.S.L 6.51 positing BIG FM to the third position with share per cent 16.3 and T.S.L 5.04.

Delhi saw a tiff between Radio Nasha and Radio City. In Week 5, Radio Nasha was in the second position with share per cent 12.2 and T.S.L 3.59, while Radio City was in the fourth position with share per cent 11.8 and T.S.L 3.39. Radio City pushed Nasha to its fourth position with share per cent 11.6 and T.S.L 4.03, taking the second with share per cent 13 and T.S.L 3.46.

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 16.2 5.56 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 14.3 4.1 3 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 13.5 5.13 4 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 12.8 4.49 5 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 11.6 4.06 6 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 8.8 4.37 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.7 4.31 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 3.9 5.09 9 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 3.4 3.19 10 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 2.9 2.06

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 17.4 4.41 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 13 3.46 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 12.3 3.09 4 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 11.6 4.03 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.6 4.35 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 10.1 3.11 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 9 3.07 8 Hit 95 FM Delhi 4.1 2.4 9 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 4.1 2.29 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.8 1.58

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 20.2 4.46 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 18.5 6.51 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 16.3 5.04 4 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.7 3.14 5 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 9.4 4.23 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.8 3.35 7 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.7 4.34 8 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 4.9 2.56 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4 2.52 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.6 4.04

Bengaluru