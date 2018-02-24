No major changes witnessed in RAM Week 6

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: The last week of February under RAM data has shown no major changes in the positioning. Amongst the four cities, Mumbai and Bengaluru radio stations have shown no changes in the first five positions. While Delhi and Kolkata have some small shifts in the positions.
In Kolkata, Week 5 has BIG FM in the second position with share per cent 17 and T.S.L 5.2 and Fever FM in the third position with share per cent 16.8 and T.S.L 5.51. In Week 6, Fever FM elevated to the second position with share per cent 18.5, T.S.L 6.51 positing BIG FM to the third position with share per cent 16.3 and T.S.L 5.04.
Delhi saw a tiff between Radio Nasha and Radio City. In Week 5, Radio Nasha was in the second position with share per cent 12.2 and T.S.L 3.59, while Radio City was in the fourth position with share per cent 11.8 and T.S.L 3.39. Radio City pushed Nasha to its fourth position with share per cent 11.6 and T.S.L 4.03, taking the second with share per cent 13 and T.S.L 3.46.
Mumbai
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Mumbai
16.2
5.56
2
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai
14.3
4.1
3
Big FM 92.7 Mumbai
13.5
5.13
4
Radio City 91.1 Mumbai
12.8
4.49
5
Red FM 93.5 Mumbai
11.6
4.06
6
Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai
8.8
4.37
7
AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai
6.7
4.31
8
REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai
3.9
5.09
9
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai
3.4
3.19
10
Radio One 94.3 Mumbai
2.9
2.06
Delhi
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Delhi
17.4
4.41
2
Radio City 91.1 Delhi
13
3.46
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi
12.3
3.09
4
Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi
11.6
4.03
5
AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi
10.6
4.35
6
Red FM 93.5 Delhi
10.1
3.11
7
Big FM 92.7 Delhi
9
3.07
8
Hit 95 FM Delhi
4.1
2.4
9
Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi
4.1
2.29
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi
3.8
1.58
Kolkata
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata
20.2
4.46
2
Fever FM 104 Kolkata
18.5
6.51
3
Big FM 92.7 Kolkata
16.3
5.04
4
Red FM 93.5 Kolkata
9.7
3.14
5
Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata
9.4
4.23
6
Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata
5.8
3.35
7
Radio One 94.3 Kolkata
5.7
4.34
8
Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata
4.9
2.56
9
AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata
4
2.52
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata
2.6
4.04
Bengaluru
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio City 91.1 Bangalore
24.9
9.34
2
Big FM 92.7 Bangalore
18.3
7.08
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore
16.9
7.03
4
Fever FM 104 Bangalore
13.9
7.32
5
AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore
6.5
5.01
6
AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore
5.6
5.32
7
Red FM 93.5 Bangalore
5.5
4.01
8
Radio One 94.3 Bangalore
4.1
4.08
9
Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore
1.4
2.34
10
Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore
1.3
2.55