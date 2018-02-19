Leading stations remain unmoved in RAM week 5

MUMBAI: RAM Week 5 data is here and as compared to Week 4, the ratings have not changed in terms of its position. The leading brands in the first position are constant in all four cities. Starting with Fever FM leading in Mumbai, share per cent is 15.9, T.S.L is 6.29, Radio Mirchi in Kolkata, share per cent 20.2, T.S.L 4.43, Fever FM in Delhi, 18.8 share per cent, T.S.L 4.53, last but not the least, Radio City in Bengaluru with 25.2 share per cent and T.S.L 10.17.

Except for Bengaluru, there have been shifts in other positions in rest of the cities. In Mumbai, Radio Mirchi from the third position climbed to the second with share per cent 13.8, T.S.L 4.23 and moved BIG FM below with share per cent 13.5 and T.S.L 5.19.

In Delhi too, Radio Mirchi made a shift but to a lower position, Radio Nasha came to the second with share per cent 12.2, T.S.L 3.59, while Radio Mirchi that came to the third position has share per cent 11.9 and T.S.L 3.18.

Kolkata witnessed some shifts in its second, third, fourth and fifth position. BIG FM claimed the second position from third, this moved Fever FM to its previous position, Red FM and Aamar FM got pushed further.

Check the chart below for more -

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 20.2 4.43 2 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17 5.2 3 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 16.8 5.51 4 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 10.4 3.16 5 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10.1 4.47 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 6 3.56 7 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 6 4.41 8 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 4.2 2.37 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 3.9 3.1 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.6 3.25

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 15.9 6.29 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 13.8 4.23 3 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 13.5 5.19 4 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 13.1 4.38 5 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10.6 3.45 6 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 9.7 5.13 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 7.3 5.04 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 3.7 4.27 9 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 3.1 4.15 10 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3 2.17

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 18.8 4.53 2 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 12.2 3.59 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 11.9 3.18 4 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 11.8 3.39 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 11.4 4.4 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 9.8 3.08 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.3 2.56 8 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.8 2 9 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 3.8 2.03 10 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.6 2.36