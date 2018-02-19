Leading stations remain unmoved in RAM week 5

RadioandMusic
MUMBAI: RAM Week 5 data is here and as compared to Week 4, the ratings have not changed in terms of its position. The leading brands in the first position are constant in all four cities. Starting with Fever FM leading in Mumbai, share per cent is 15.9, T.S.L is 6.29, Radio Mirchi in Kolkata, share per cent 20.2, T.S.L 4.43, Fever FM in Delhi, 18.8 share per cent, T.S.L 4.53, last but not the least, Radio City in Bengaluru with 25.2 share per cent and T.S.L 10.17.

Except for Bengaluru, there have been shifts in other positions in rest of the cities. In Mumbai, Radio Mirchi from the third position climbed to the second with share per cent 13.8, T.S.L 4.23 and moved BIG FM below with share per cent 13.5 and T.S.L 5.19.

In Delhi too, Radio Mirchi made a shift but to a lower position, Radio Nasha came to the second with share per cent 12.2, T.S.L 3.59, while Radio Mirchi that came to the third position has share per cent 11.9 and T.S.L 3.18.

Kolkata witnessed some shifts in its second, third, fourth and fifth position. BIG FM claimed the second position from third, this moved Fever FM to its previous position, Red FM and Aamar FM got pushed further.

Check the chart below for more - 

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

20.2

4.43

2

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17

5.2

3

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

16.8

5.51

4

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

10.4

3.16

5

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10.1

4.47

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

6

3.56

7

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

6

4.41

8

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

4.2

2.37

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

3.9

3.1

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.6

3.25

 

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

15.9

6.29

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

13.8

4.23

3

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

13.5

5.19

4

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

13.1

4.38

5

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

10.6

3.45

6

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

9.7

5.13

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

7.3

5.04

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

3.7

4.27

9

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

3.1

4.15

10

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

3

2.17

 

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

18.8

4.53

2

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

12.2

3.59

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

11.9

3.18

4

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

11.8

3.39

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

11.4

4.4

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

9.8

3.08

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.3

2.56

8

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.8

2

9

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

3.8

2.03

10

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.6

2.36

 

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

25.2

10.17

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

18.3

7.32

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

16.9

7.07

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

14.6

7.5

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

6.7

5.01

6

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

5.3

5.04

7

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.3

3.5

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

3.4

3.25

