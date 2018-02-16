BARC Week 6: 9XO scales down

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In Week 6 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintains its mark but has dipped with 160253 impressions (‘000s). 9XM manages to push itself above Sony MIX with 125146 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it acquired 116618 impressions (‘000s).
Channels to face a rise in their impressions were 9XM, B4U Music, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats, Zoom, Sony Rox HD. While channels to face lesser impressions were 9XM, B4U Music, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats HD, Zoom, Sony Rox HD. While channels to face lesser impressionswere Sony MIX, Zee ETC Bollywood and VH1.
Amongst all channels it’s 9XO who has faced a major scale down with 2466 impressions (‘000s) as compared to 3588 impressions(’000s) last week's BARC data Week 5. Overall channels have scaled in their impressions (‘000s).
Check out the table for more information:
Channel Name
Impressions '000
Mastiii
160253
9XM
147251
B4U Music
129921
9X Jalwa
125146
Sony MIX
119281
MTV Beats
93792
Zoom
48240
Music India
25136
Zee ETC Bollywood
19226
VH1
2981
MTV Beats HD
2478
9XO
2466
Sony Rox HD
1329
VH1 HD
623