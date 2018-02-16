RadioandMusic
BARC Week 6: 9XO scales down
BARC India Data | Broadcast Audience Research Council | BARC India Data | Week 6

MUMBAI: In Week 6 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintains its mark but has dipped with 160253 impressions (‘000s). 9XM manages to push itself above Sony MIX with 125146 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it acquired 116618 impressions (‘000s).

Channels to face a rise in their impressions were 9XM, B4U Music, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats, Zoom, Sony Rox HD. While channels to face lesser impressions were 9XM, B4U Music, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats HD, Zoom, Sony Rox HD. While channels to face lesser impressionswere Sony MIX, Zee ETC Bollywood and VH1.

Amongst all channels it’s 9XO who has faced a major scale down with 2466 impressions (‘000s) as compared to 3588 impressions(’000s) last week's BARC data  Week 5. Overall channels have scaled in their impressions (‘000s).

Check out the table for more information:

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

160253

9XM

147251

B4U Music

129921

9X Jalwa

125146

Sony MIX

119281

MTV Beats

93792

Zoom

48240

Music India

25136

Zee ETC Bollywood

19226

VH1

2981

MTV Beats HD

2478

9XO

2466

Sony Rox HD

1329

VH1 HD

623

