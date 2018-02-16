BARC Week 6: 9XO scales down

MUMBAI: In Week 6 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintains its mark but has dipped with 160253 impressions (‘000s). 9XM manages to push itself above Sony MIX with 125146 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it acquired 116618 impressions (‘000s).

Channels to face a rise in their impressions were 9XM, B4U Music, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats, Zoom, Sony Rox HD. While channels to face lesser impressions were 9XM, B4U Music, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats HD, Zoom, Sony Rox HD. While channels to face lesser impressionswere Sony MIX, Zee ETC Bollywood and VH1.

Amongst all channels it’s 9XO who has faced a major scale down with 2466 impressions (‘000s) as compared to 3588 impressions(’000s) last week's BARC data Week 5. Overall channels have scaled in their impressions (‘000s).

Check out the table for more information: