| 02 Feb 2018
BARC week 4: Channels receive a major scale down
| 28 Nov 2017

MUMBAI: In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintains its mark with a rise of 168912 impressions (‘000s). B4U Music manages to push itself above 9X Jalwa with 135329 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it acquired 124005 impressions (‘000s).

Channels to face a rise in their impressions were Mastiii, B4U Music, Zee ETC Bollywood, MTV Beats HD, Sony ROX HD, VH1 HD. While channels to face lesser impressions were 9XM, 9X Jalwa, Sony MIX, Music India, Zoom, VH1. 

Amongst all channels it’s Zee ETC Bollywood who has faced immense increase with 21546 impressions (‘000s) as compared to 19569 impressions(’000s) BARC data  week 3. Overall channels have received a fall with their impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week’s BARC Data.

Check the chart below:

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

168912

9XM

139128

B4U Music

135329

9X Jalwa

118990

Sony MIX

115951

MTV Beats

91774

Zoom

48388

Music India

25571

Zee ETC Bollywood

21546

9XO

2926

VH1

2373

MTV Beats HD

1932

Sony Rox HD

1412

VH1 HD

504

 

 

 

 

 


 


 


 

 

 

 

 

 

television channels  |  01 Feb 2018

Where do Music channels stand in the digital age?

MUMBAI: Way before every teenager had access to a personalised handheld device and worldwide web, existed a time when youngsters had to schedule their study time before they could surf channels for latest music.

resources  |  27 Jan 2018

BARC Week 3: 9XM and 9X Jalwa rise

MUMBAI: In week 3 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintained its position and raised its bar with 166272 impressions (‘000s) compared to last week’s 165473 impressions (‘000s).

resources  |  23 Jan 2018

BARC Week 2: Channel V and Sony MIX witness a major climb

MUMBAI:  In week 2 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintained its position but dipped in its numbers as it received 165473 impressions (‘000s) compared to last week 167719 impressions (‘000s).

