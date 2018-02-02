BARC week 4: Channels receive a major scale down

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintains its mark with a rise of 168912 impressions (‘000s). B4U Music manages to push itself above 9X Jalwa with 135329 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it acquired 124005 impressions (‘000s).
Channels to face a rise in their impressions were Mastiii, B4U Music, Zee ETC Bollywood, MTV Beats HD, Sony ROX HD, VH1 HD. While channels to face lesser impressions were 9XM, 9X Jalwa, Sony MIX, Music India, Zoom, VH1.
Amongst all channels it’s Zee ETC Bollywood who has faced immense increase with 21546 impressions (‘000s) as compared to 19569 impressions(’000s) BARC data week 3. Overall channels have received a fall with their impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week’s BARC Data.
Check the chart below:
Channel Name
Impressions '000
Mastiii
168912
9XM
139128
B4U Music
135329
9X Jalwa
118990
Sony MIX
115951
MTV Beats
91774
Zoom
48388
Music India
25571
Zee ETC Bollywood
21546
9XO
2926
VH1
2373
MTV Beats HD
1932
Sony Rox HD
1412
VH1 HD
504