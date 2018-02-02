BARC week 4: Channels receive a major scale down

MUMBAI: In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintains its mark with a rise of 168912 impressions (‘000s). B4U Music manages to push itself above 9X Jalwa with 135329 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it acquired 124005 impressions (‘000s).

Channels to face a rise in their impressions were Mastiii, B4U Music, Zee ETC Bollywood, MTV Beats HD, Sony ROX HD, VH1 HD. While channels to face lesser impressions were 9XM, 9X Jalwa, Sony MIX, Music India, Zoom, VH1.

Amongst all channels it’s Zee ETC Bollywood who has faced immense increase with 21546 impressions (‘000s) as compared to 19569 impressions(’000s) BARC data week 3. Overall channels have received a fall with their impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week’s BARC Data.

Check the chart below:

Channel Name Impressions '000 Mastiii 168912 9XM 139128 B4U Music 135329 9X Jalwa 118990 Sony MIX 115951 MTV Beats 91774 Zoom 48388 Music India 25571 Zee ETC Bollywood 21546 9XO 2926 VH1 2373 MTV Beats HD 1932 Sony Rox HD 1412 VH1 HD 504











