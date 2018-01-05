BARC Week 52: Music channels remain steady

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) there were no major changes. Though this is the first data to arrive in the year 2018, it does not bring any change of fortune to the music channels.

Mastiii remained on the top of the chart with 163964 impressions in (‘000s). 9XM and B4U Music claimed the second and third position with 134264 and 127134 impressions in (‘000s) respectively.

Amongst other channels, 9X Jalwa, Sony MIX, MTV Beats and Zoom claimed the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh place respectively.

Check the chart below for more -