| 05 Jan 2018
BARC Week 52: Music channels remain steady
MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) there were no major changes. Though this is the first data to arrive in the year 2018, it does not bring any change of fortune to the music channels.

Mastiii remained on the top of the chart with 163964 impressions in (‘000s). 9XM and B4U Music claimed the second and third position with 134264 and 127134 impressions in (‘000s) respectively.

Amongst other channels, 9X Jalwa, Sony MIX, MTV Beats and Zoom claimed the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh place respectively.

Check the chart below for more - 

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

163964

9XM

134264

B4U Music

127134

9X Jalwa

115320

Sony MIX

114077

MTV Beats

102437

Zoom

48477

Zee ETC Bollywood

28079

Channel V

22167

Music India

21128

VH1

3666

MTV Beats HD

2441

9XO

1931

Sony Rox HD

1192

VH1 HD

413

BARC
resources  |  29 Dec 2017

BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remained on the top of the chart with a slight dip in numbers from 169433 impressions (‘000s) to162901 impressions (‘000s).

private fm stations  |  29 Dec 2017

Kamala Mills fire shuts down Radio Mirchi office

MUMBAI: A major fire broke in Kamala Mills Compound last night at Lower Parel.

resources  |  23 Dec 2017

BARC Week 50: Mastiii plunges, but maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 50 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), All India, 2+ channels did not witness any major changes. There were some slight fluctuations in the numbers, but most managed to maintain their positions effortlessly.

