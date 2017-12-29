BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remained on the top of the chart with a slight dip in numbers from 169433 impressions (‘000s) to162901 impressions (‘000s).

Amongst other channels, 9XM and B4U Music continued to swap places. This time 9XM claimed the second place with 130672 impressions (‘000s) and B4U Music slipped in the third place with 122373 impressions (‘000s).

9X Jalwa, Sony MIX, MTV Beats and Zoom maintained their positions. Zee ETC Bollywood climbed up to the eight place with 25716 impressions (‘000s). Channel V skid to the ninth place with 24049 impressions (‘000s).

Check the chart below for more -