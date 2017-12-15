BARC Week 49: B4U Music reclaims its position

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii remained invincible with 176204 impressions ‘000. B4U Music returned to the second position with 132311 impressions ‘000. 9XM gets pushed back to the third place with 126563 impressions ‘000.
There was no major change amongst the other channels with Sony MIX, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats, Zoom, Channel V and others maintaining their positions.
Dhamaal that was missing from the chart in week 47 returns in week 49 with 253 impressions ‘000.
Check the chart below for more -
Channel Name
Impressions '000
Mastiii
176204
B4U Music
132311
9XM
126563
Sony MIX
113616
9X Jalwa
112238
MTV Beats
95091
Zoom
50378
Channel V
26140
Music India
20996
Zee ETC Bollywood
19223
VH1
3788
MTV Beats HD
2053
9XO
1951
Sony Rox HD
805
Dhamaal
253