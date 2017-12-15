BARC Week 49: B4U Music reclaims its position

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii remained invincible with 176204 impressions ‘000. B4U Music returned to the second position with 132311 impressions ‘000. 9XM gets pushed back to the third place with 126563 impressions ‘000.

There was no major change amongst the other channels with Sony MIX, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats, Zoom, Channel V and others maintaining their positions.

Dhamaal that was missing from the chart in week 47 returns in week 49 with 253 impressions ‘000.

Check the chart below for more -