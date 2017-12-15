RadioandMusic
BARC Week 49: B4U Music reclaims its position

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii remained invincible with 176204 impressions ‘000. B4U Music returned to the second position with 132311 impressions ‘000. 9XM gets pushed back to the third place with 126563 impressions ‘000.

There was no major change amongst the other channels with Sony MIX, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats, Zoom, Channel V and others maintaining their positions.

Dhamaal that was missing from the chart in week 47 returns in week 49 with 253 impressions ‘000.

Check the chart below for more -

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

176204

B4U Music

132311

9XM

126563

Sony MIX

113616

9X Jalwa

112238

MTV Beats

95091

Zoom

50378

Channel V

26140

Music India

20996

Zee ETC Bollywood

19223

VH1

3788

MTV Beats HD

2053

9XO

1951

Sony Rox HD

805

Dhamaal

253

 

 

