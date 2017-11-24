RadioandMusic
BARC Week 44: Zoom and Channel V re-enter the chart

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintained its position with 163367 impressions'000. 9XM too pushed itself in the second position with 126812 impressions’000. 

The most highlighting change was Channel V and Zoom's re-entry in the chart. Channel V made it to the seventh position with 72385 impressions'000 and Zoom claimed the eight spot with 46097 impressions '000. 

B4U witnessed a rise in numbers with 101829 impressions’000 this week as compared to last week’s 10964 impressions’000. MTV Beats too witnessed an increase in numbers with 80858 impressions’000.

In comparision to last week, this week channels witnessed a remarkable rise in numbers.

View the table below:

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

163367

9XM

126812

B4U Music

109614

Sony MIX

107605

9X Jalwa

99561

MTV Beats

80858

Channel V

72385

Zoom

46097

Zee ETC Bollywood

22206

Music India

17929

9XO

3110

VH1

2635

MTV Beats HD

1576

Dhamaal

1302

Sony Rox HD

740

VH1 HD

640

MTV HD+

612

