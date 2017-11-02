BARC Week 43: 9XO scales up; Mastiii and Music India plunge

MUMBAI: In week 43 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintained its position but it witnessed a huge dip with just 164537 impressions’000 in comparison to 192860 impressions’000 in week 42. Music India received 17489 impressions’000 compared to BARC last week where it got 20285 impressions’000.

Other channels like Channel V, Zoom, Zee ETC Bollywood and Bindass Play, Mastiii, B4U Music, Sony MIX, MTV Beats and Channel V have maintained their positions but have scaled down in their impressions’000.

Check the chart for more -