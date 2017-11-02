BARC Week 43: 9XO scales up; Mastiii and Music India plunge

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 43 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintained its position but it witnessed a huge dip with just 164537 impressions’000 in comparison to 192860 impressions’000 in week 42. Music India received 17489 impressions’000 compared to BARC last week where it got 20285 impressions’000.
Other channels like Channel V, Zoom, Zee ETC Bollywood and Bindass Play, Mastiii, B4U Music, Sony MIX, MTV Beats and Channel V have maintained their positions but have scaled down in their impressions’000.
Check the chart for more -
Channel Name
Impressions '000
Mastiii
164537
9XM
124914
B4U Music
114322
Sony MIX
108865
9X Jalwa
95408
MTV Beats
81492
Channel V
67768
Zoom
46157
Zee ETC Bollywood
20259
Music India
17489
Bindass Play
11717
VH1
2583
9XO
2538
MTV Beats HD
1402
Dhamaal
1141