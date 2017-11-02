RadioandMusic
BARC Week 43: 9XO scales up; Mastiii and Music India plunge
MUMBAI: In week 43 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintained its position but it witnessed a huge dip with just 164537 impressions’000 in comparison to 192860 impressions’000 in week 42. Music India received 17489 impressions’000 compared to BARC last week where it got 20285 impressions’000.

Other channels like Channel V, Zoom, Zee ETC Bollywood and Bindass Play, Mastiii, B4U Music, Sony MIX, MTV Beats and Channel V have maintained their positions but have scaled down in their impressions’000.

Check the chart for more -

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

164537

9XM

124914

B4U Music

114322

Sony MIX

108865

9X Jalwa

95408

MTV Beats

81492

Channel V

67768

Zoom

46157

Zee ETC Bollywood

20259

Music India

17489

Bindass Play

11717

VH1

2583

9XO

2538

MTV Beats HD

1402

Dhamaal

1141

