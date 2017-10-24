RadioandMusic
BARC Week 41: Channel V and Zoom show an extensive rise in numbers
MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R). Channel V has received 69892 impressions’000 compared to last week’s BARC’s data. Dhamaal has slided over VH1 with 2317 impressions’000.

Apart from VH1 receiving 2145 impressions' 000 and Zoom which got 43766 impressions' 000, channels like B4U, Sony MIX, Zee ETC Bollywood have shown a rise in its numbers, while other channels like MTV Beats HD, Bindaas Play, 9X Jalwa have dipped in their impressions. Channels like Mastiii, B4U Music, Sony MIX have maintained their positions.

Check the chart below for more –

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

147340

B4U Music

111020

9XM

106528

Sony MIX

97023

9X Jalwa

82027

MTV Beats

74333

Channel V

69892

Zoom

43766

Zee ETC Bollywood

22757

Music India

19177

Bindass Play

12380

Dhamaal

2317

VH1

2145

9XO

1438

MTV Beats HD

1178

