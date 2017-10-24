BARC Week 41: Channel V and Zoom show an extensive rise in numbers

MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R). Channel V has received 69892 impressions’000 compared to last week’s BARC’s data. Dhamaal has slided over VH1 with 2317 impressions’000.

Apart from VH1 receiving 2145 impressions' 000 and Zoom which got 43766 impressions' 000, channels like B4U, Sony MIX, Zee ETC Bollywood have shown a rise in its numbers, while other channels like MTV Beats HD, Bindaas Play, 9X Jalwa have dipped in their impressions. Channels like Mastiii, B4U Music, Sony MIX have maintained their positions.

Check the chart below for more –