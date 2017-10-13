RadioandMusic
BARC Week 40: B4U Music scales up
Event Management | 10 Oct 2017

EVC promises to bring a killer line-up like every year: Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: It's the festive season and multi-genre music and camp festival Enchanted Valley Carnival (EVC) is here to offer a distinctive experience to the festival attendees. The festival that will be hosting its fifth season on 16-17 December 2017 is looking at making this year a grand affair.EVC th...

BARC India Data | Zee ETC Bollywood | Dhamaal | Sony Mix | Channel V | Music India | BARC India Data | Week 40 |

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R). B4U Music has scaled up its numbers with 104655 impressions’ 000s. Mastiii maintained its positions while Zee ETC Bollywood slides over Bindaas Play receiving 20281 impressions’ 000s.

Music India has shown a striking rise in its numbers with 19089 impressions’000 in comparison to week 39 when it received 17705 impressions’(000s). While other channels like Sony MIX, Channel V, Music India, Zee ETC Bollywood, Dhamaal and Bindaas Play did witness slight dip and rise in numbers.

Check the chart for more -

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

137909

B4U Music

104685

9XM

98048

Sony MIX

89360

9X Jalwa

78919

MTV Beats

68263

Channel V

67955

Zoom

39440

Zee ETC Bollywood

20281

Music India

19089

Bindass Play

13689

VH1

2395

Dhamaal

2140

9XO

1945

MTV Beats HD

1237

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

related stories
resources  |  10 Oct 2017

BARC Week 39: B4U dips; Zoom shows a notable rise

MUMBAI:  In week 39 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R). Mastiii maintained its position. MTV Beats slid over Channel V receiving 68605 impressions’000 while Dhamaal received 1822 impressions’000 and has pushed itself above 9XO.

resources  |  29 Sep 2017

BARC Week 38: 9XM rises, Sony MIX dips

MUMBAI: In week 38 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) 9XM has witnessed an increase in numbers with 101686 impressions ‘000. Sony MIX has dipped in its numbers with 91063 impressions ‘000 in comparison to last week’s 92162 impressions ‘000.

television channels  |  28 Sep 2017

Music channels pay a special tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her 88th birthday

MUMBAI: Sony MIX and 9X Jalwa have come up with something special for our Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar this year. Sony MIX will be airing a two-hour show Lata in Concert from 10 pm to 12 midnight on 28 September.

