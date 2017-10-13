BARC Week 40: B4U Music scales up

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R). B4U Music has scaled up its numbers with 104655 impressions’ 000s. Mastiii maintained its positions while Zee ETC Bollywood slides over Bindaas Play receiving 20281 impressions’ 000s.

Music India has shown a striking rise in its numbers with 19089 impressions’000 in comparison to week 39 when it received 17705 impressions’(000s). While other channels like Sony MIX, Channel V, Music India, Zee ETC Bollywood, Dhamaal and Bindaas Play did witness slight dip and rise in numbers.

Check the chart for more -