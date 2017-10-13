BARC Week 40: B4U Music scales up

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R). B4U Music has scaled up its numbers with 104655 impressions’ 000s. Mastiii maintained its positions while Zee ETC Bollywood slides over Bindaas Play receiving 20281 impressions’ 000s.
Music India has shown a striking rise in its numbers with 19089 impressions’000 in comparison to week 39 when it received 17705 impressions’(000s). While other channels like Sony MIX, Channel V, Music India, Zee ETC Bollywood, Dhamaal and Bindaas Play did witness slight dip and rise in numbers.
Check the chart for more -
Channel Name
Impressions '000
Mastiii
137909
B4U Music
104685
9XM
98048
Sony MIX
89360
9X Jalwa
78919
MTV Beats
68263
Channel V
67955
Zoom
39440
Zee ETC Bollywood
20281
Music India
19089
Bindass Play
13689
VH1
2395
Dhamaal
2140
9XO
1945
MTV Beats HD
1237